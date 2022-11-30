Nollywood lovebirds Peggy Ovire and Frederick Leonard continue to serve couple goals online days after their wedding

A new clip of the couple, which has gone viral, showed the moment Freddie refused to let his wife leave for an appointment

The actor was also heard reminding her there was no husband in town, a statement that stirred reactions from netizens

Newly wedded couple and Nollywood stars Peggy Ovire and Frederick Leonard continue to display their love on social media days after they tied the knot as husband and wife.

A viral clip captured the lovers getting playful in a car as Peggy added a caption about how Frederick was always delaying her for appointments.

Frederick Leonard refuses to let his wife Peggy Ovire leave for an appointment. Credit: @frederickleonard @peggyovire

As Peggy tried to resist her man’s romantic gestures, he jokingly warned that husbands like him were now rare.

In his words;

“Husband no dey town.”

Captioning her post, she wrote;

“Every time I’m stepping out Apointment of 10am this man delayed me.”

See the video below:

Fans react as Frederick Leonard and Peggy Ovire get playful

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

wumitoriola:

"It wont matter in heaven.,”Diary of a single girl."

fashion_magicblog:

"May their happiness be permanent."

iamlolade_:

"May their marriage last in Jesus name. Amen."

misshembe:

"I’m happy for them ."

glam_byesty:

"Na only voice note go fit explain Wetin I wan talk."

nnenna_blinks_:

"God is your humble servant again. But please am I a bombastic element ."

viola_concept:

"Things we love to see . So that we the singles no go loose hope becos of too many marriage Wahala we deh see for this app ."

naijagym:

"In this movie scene, Patience Ozokwor will be rolling her eyes as she looks down from the balcony ."

