Nollywood actress Ini Edo was seen in a video discussing the country’s film industry at an American conference

The movie queen lectured an ace American producer on the progress of Nollywood globally and advised him to partner with its industry creatives

The video of Ini Edo speaking up for her colleagues has left many emotional as they applauded her for a job well done

Popular Nigerian actress Ini Edo has put the country’s film industry on the global map.

The movie star attended an international conference and was seen in a video speaking about the country’s burgeoning movie industry, Nollywood.

Popular Nollywood actress Ini Edo, veteran American producer and screenwriter Spike Lee Credit: @iniedo, @officialspikelee

Source: Instagram

In the clip posted, Ini Edo informed a renowned American producer and screenwriter, Spike Lee, about the growth and richness of Nigerian culture, which has propelled Nollywood to international prominence.

When Ini Edo introduced herself as a Nigerian, she immediately drew the attention of the American filmmaker, prompting a cheery clap from the audience.

Spike Lee was captivated when Ini Edo began to explain in detail the brisk creativity still untapped in the Nollywood industry.

The video has installed a sense of pride among Nigerians, leaving many grateful to Ini Edo for representing the country well.

See the video of Ini Edo talking to Spike Lee:

Reactions from Nigerians on Ini Edo’s statement:

ivymsooofficial:

"The man tried multiple times to intimidate her but girl knows her onion she kept dishing it back to back! We love you ini."

madamdi1:

"LOVEEEETTTT despite the several interjections from Spike Lee, loved that Ini held her own and Chioma too, loved the way she said "YES " when asked if they were Nigerians. Things we love to see, Nigerians working hard and projecting us in a good light as well. #ProudlyNigerian."

cyrilna_n:

"Impressive!!!! such confidence and eloquence."

affordable_homes_gh:

"You won't see plenty comments here until is about one sugar daddy rumor. Smh Nigerians eeee."

official_olayusuf:

"Spike Lee from my hood. “Boys in The Hood.” Being a long time coming. I love New York. I love Naija ❤️"

Ini Edo celebrates and hails Uche Jombo her birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Popular Nollywood actress Uche Jombo turned a new age on December 28 and announced on Instagram with a lovely post.

Fans and colleagues of the actress went through different avenues to celebrate her and Ini Edo shared a secret with the world.

Ini shared a video of the moment her friend showed off her American passport, a sight sent Edo into a hilarious display of longing and celebration.

