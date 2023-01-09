Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has been going on campaign rallies with her husband Ned Nwoko and having a good time while at it

A video of the actress dancing joyfully has made the rounds online, and different reactions have followed

While some netizens hailed Regina for making the right decision with her marriage, others pointed out that she's looking older than her age

Popular actress and wife to billionaire politician Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels has been supportive regarding her husband's political ambitions.

The mum of two has on different occasions, followed her man to his political campaigns and on some occasions, addressed the huge crowd.

Regina Daniels has been very supportive of her hubby's campaign.

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted online, Regina was seen showing off her dance moves as a guitarist performed specially for her on stage during a rally.

Ned Nwoko as well as other spectators looked on in awe as the actress wiggled her waist having a good time all by herself.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

proximaofficial1:

"One that I like about her she non send anybody papa, she’s the most abused person on social media I have ever seen."

queensykira:

"Na now i start to dey see reasons with Regina. My dear u made the right choice"

reilly_rhythm:

"Adaba my girl be doing the most ❤️na the guitarist dey give me joy jare ❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍and the way Regina de enjoy."

stephanie_euge:

"Age is just a number be with someone that treat you better ✌️"

frank.emmy_

"Lol that old man be taking a toll on her she come dey resemble 30+, well the long-lasting money is supposed to change that, so let’s see how it goes "

thereal_quinn_bi:

"The only girl that made the right decision in Nigeria ❤️"

george_tech22:

"She looking old hmmmm wahala."

baby_sammy07:

"This small pikin don turn old woman finish."

Regina Daniels shares adorable new year photos with billionaire hubby and sons

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels sparked reactions with new year photos shared on her Instagram page.

The mum of two sat with her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko, and they caried their two beautiful boys.

In one of the photos, the businessman seemed to be admiring his wife, while in another, her boys shared a cute siblings moment.

