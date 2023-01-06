Billionaire Femi Otedola's daughter Temi got a shot at stage play during the yuletide season in Motherland the Musical

She acted in the role of Young Hassana, a Fulani girl, in her play based on the social turmoil of 1957 Nigeria

Other casts of the play include Bambam of Big Brother Naija fame and Francis Onwochei among others

Nigerian-born and educated in the UK, Temi Otedola has established herself as the country's newest acting ingénue. In the last few years, she has made waves with her acting projects including ‘Citation’ and ‘The Man For The Job’ which has positioned her as a formidable talent to watch.

Temi Otedola on stage as Young Hassana in Motherland the Musical

Source: Instagram

The actress and media personality Temi Otedola made her stage debut in ‘Motherland The Musical’, a play directed and produced by Nigeria’s ‘Queen of Theatre’ Bolanle Austen Peters. It was a perfect blend of costuming and storytelling with the cast members including actors like Francis Onwochei, BBNaija reality star Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan popularly known as Bambam and Uzo Osimkpa.

In the stage play, Temi acts and sings as Young Hassana, a Fulani girl who must navigate forbidden love amidst the political and social turmoil of 1957 Nigeria.

Set in modern-day Nigeria but making many references to the past, Motherland is a fast-paced, educational and emotional look into Nigeria's history and the country's current state.

As she has long demonstrated in her film roles, Temi is a marvellously physical actor. She outdoes herself here, showing dexterity and versatility with her singing and acting.

