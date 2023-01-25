Popular Nigerian actress Ini Edo has taken to social media with a clip from a movie she starred in recently

The movie star had to fight physically in some scenes and she bragged about putting in the work for each stunt, kick, and blow

Edo further shocked her fans by revealing that attending Jackie Chan's masterclass was the length she went to bring her character to life

Chinese actor Jackie Chan is the king of stunts and Nigerian actress Ini Edo took a masterclass from her for her role in a Nollywood Netflix movie dubbed Shanty Town.

Edo revealed this in a post on her Instagram page where she shared a short clip from one of her fighting scenes in the movie.

The actress swiftly delivered a punch on a man's face on set as Peter Okoye who also starred in the movie looked on.

She also added that if people refuse to believe her, she would drop receipts that she indeed learnt from Jackie Chan.

"If you talk you go collect! Do you believe I attended Jackie Chans masterclass ??? If you doubt me , I will be delivering receipts for all y’all."

Reactions to Ini Edo's post

peterpsquare:

"I just Dey observe "

princessadau323:

"Hope he collected wotowoto. No body messes with the QUEEN even if na training."

italizee:

"Omo I just finished watching shanty mehhhn this is deep every character in the movie killed it no cap "

chichi_kolo:

"if you talk you collect "

joyousajari202:

"Omo ini edo go get power o"

_dhimma:

"You outdid yourself no be lie "

choicely9:

"No go scatter your fak* yansh."

Scary moment Tobi Bakre's stunt double fell from 3rd Mainland Bridge

Nigeria-based stuntman, Director Tough, trended in the online community after showing his fans and followers a rare behind-the-scenes footage from Jade Osiberu’s Brotherhood film.

Tough shared the video on his official Instagram page and recounted how he had to play a stunt double role for actor and ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tobi Bakre.

Apparently, Bakre’s character required him to jump off the third mainland bridge into a lagoon in a bid to make the scene believable.

