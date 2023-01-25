Former Big Brother housemate Arin has shared her joy with fans as she informs them of the latest development in her life

The reality TV star took to Instagram to share a number of cute pictures depicting the lush and luxuriant ambience she is currently in

Arin said she will continue with her dreams and aspirations, which made netizens share in her happiness with their celebratory comments

Big Brother Naija star Arin has joined the gang of "new dispensation" as she relocates to Canada.

The "shine Ya Eyes" ex-housemate shared some lovely pictures on Instagram to inform her fans of the new development in her life.

BBNaija Arin continues life in Canada Credit: @thearinolao

Source: Instagram

Excited and grateful for her new settlement, Arin penned a heartwarming message to celebrate her new win and thank God for the journey so far.

In BBNaija Arin’s words:

"If you told me this is how I’ll be starting 2023, I won’t argue with you because this life dey carry me where I no know all the d*mn time & I just stay and enjoy the ride gleefully . New City. Same Career. New Lane. Fifth Life. This is the day the Lord has made, I am Humbled and Thankful for all my blessings and lessons . All the dots keep connecting. I’m miles away but never far away… signing in from Tdot, your girl is back & ready to take the city and I’m bringing my babies @nolablackng @the.tyedyeshopng."

Fans and colleagues celebrate with BBNaija Arin

Colleagues and fans have taken to the comment section to congralute her.

Check out some comments below:

beautytukura:

"Awwww happy for you. ❤️"

tolanibaj:

"Get it! Congratulations Darling. ⭐️ "

just_khyky:

"Awww!!! Someone is is downtown."

baddie_aries:

"Congratulations my love."

clarabel_beauty:

"Congratulations darling."

