Popular Nollywood couple, Frederick Leonard and Peggy Ovire recently tensioned singles with their latest display on social media

The actor stood in has his wife’s wig mannequin while she straightened her hair on their romantic getaway

The sweet video amused a number of netizens as they laughed at the ‘film lord’ becoming a wig mannequin for his wife

Popular Nigerian celebrity couple, Peggy Ovire and Frederick Leonard, recently tensioned netizens with their latest display of love on social media.

Frederick had taken to his official Instagram page to share a video of himself rocking his wife’s bone straight wig as he shared the story behind it.

In the video, the actor’s wife, Peggy, was seen maintaining her wig with a hot comb and a blow dryer.

Fans react to video of Frederick Leonard allowing wife Peggy Ovire use him as her wig mannequin. Photos: @freddieleonard

Freddie then explained that they were away from home to somewhere special on a short getaway and there was no way she could have come with her mannequin so he was standing in.

The actor went ahead to explain how marriage is a ‘use me I use you’ situation to keep things happy.

In his words:

“This is what marriage is. Use me, I use you. So my wife today is using me as her mannequin because we’re away on a short getaway, we’re not home, we’re somewhere really special and nice so she didn’t come with her mannequin, she couldn’t have even come with it so I’m standing in as the mannequin, na so e be o. So if you’re thinking of getting married, it’s not a joke, you have to present yourself as a sacrifice, this is part of it to make the wifey happy.”

See the funny video below:

Fans and celebrities react to video of Peggy using Frederick as her wig mannequin

Shortly after the video was posted online, it amused a number of fans and their celebrity colleagues. Read some of their comments below:

zibah_aladuke:

"There's a reason we have man in mannequin sef."

rozzy_laura:

"Dey don turn our film lord to mannequin "

stephanieekwu:

"@peggyovire see wetin you turn OUR FILM LORD to chaii love is sweet ooo."

mary.igwe:

" wahalurrrr! FILM LORD is that you?"

officialdivahairs:

"Film Lord adigo committed this mannequin fine oh."

kingwoleojo:

" so you fit do this thing?! Issolofa!!! "

angelaeguavoen:

"Them don turn Film Lord to salon mannequin Women are powerful but love is even more powerful "

