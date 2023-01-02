Big Brother Naija star turned fitness enthusiast, Uriel Oputa, has taken to social media to share an experience with a man

Making reference to the ‘Detty December’ era of the restive period, she revealed how she almost got played by the man who had been asking her out

Several internet users have taken to the comment section to react to the story with some pointing out the TV star’s need for a romantic relationship

While many people threw caution to the wind for maximum enjoyment of ‘Detty December’, Uriel did not, and has shared the result of that.

In a recent Instagram story, the Big Brother Naija opened up about spending her first Christmas in Nigeria.

She spoke about the trend of abroad returnees chasing after girls and enticing them with promises of marriage.

She recounted how after turning down an offer to get under the sheets with an admirer, he shared a photo from his traditional wedding the following morning.

Some internet users react to Uriel's Detty Decemeber gist

hargnexdofu:

"In this year we have to use 363days to fear men, then the remaining 2days to fear who no fear men"

kelz_tbq:

"Someone, anyone please marry this lady so we can breath "

qrushbeauty_skincare_spa:

"Uriel needs to stop airing all these men troubles in 2023 ‍♀️ ‍♀️ Rest Aunty !!!! Its waaaaay too early abeg."

nnediorazu_:

" uriel it's official na white man sure for you. Look towards that side."

_fragrancehub24:

"Oh them do our u u dirty for the dirty December toonne ndo biko... it's still part of it."

meggiferdi:

"Fear men."

queenethlondon:

"Uriel dey see shege steady "

clethus_annie:

"Can somebody just marry Uriel already plsssss we don resume with another episode this new year again"

