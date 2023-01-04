Actor Junior Pope has shared a hilarious moment between him and a masquerade which has gone viral

A clip showed the moment the masquerade unexpectedly showed his real face to the actor because of money

The video has stirred funny reactions as many couldn’t help but laugh over the masquerade's action

In many Nigerian cultures, masquerades are considered sacred, with some traditions considering them gods, however, a masquerade changed the norms after it unveiled the face behind the mask

A hilarious video shared by actor Junior Pope has gone viral as it showed the moment a masquerade who seemed determined to receive money from him showed his face, an action which was against the norms.

Junior Pope gives masquerade money. Credit: @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

The masquerade was heard saying that he watches Junior Pope on television and went on to treat the actor to some dance moves.

Towards the end of the video, Junior Pope was seen giving the masquerade some cash for his time before zooming off.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the video below:

Netizens laugh over video of Junior Pope and Masquerade

See some of the reactions below:

mufasatundeednut:

"Because of money, Masquerade, the god showed his face."

obaksolo:

"What Money cannot do does not Exist.Hunger self no too good."

scoobynero:

"Awww after masquerade show face , I was lowkey praying he gives all that money to the boy I m sure I ain’t the only one that felt this way GOD BLESS THE BROS ."

nohpheesat:

"If you wan give am give am abeg no stress the gods ."

olorire__omoiyaakeem:

“The gods are not to blame Country hard."

djsmithbeatz:

"In the east if a masquerade does this it’s a sign of big respect and it’s a must to drop money. If you don’t have money then don’t let the masquerade show you his face."

priscillia_oluchi_:

"The gods are hungry."

Junior Pope shades Yul Edochie over polygamy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Junior Pope took to his Instagram page with a post in which he indirectly cast a shade at his colleague Yul Edochie.

Pope and his wife were spotted side by side and he had a few things to say in the caption that accompanied the photo post.

According to Pope, it’s best for a man to be married to just one wife and nothing can change that fact.

Source: Legit.ng