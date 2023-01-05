A video of two overzealous fans of music star, Wizkid, has surfaced in the online community and sparked hilarious reactions

The ladies went the extra mile to prove their love for the singer as they proceeded to lock lips with his poster at a concert venue

Netizens had mixed reactions to the videos with some people wondering if the ladies are in serious relationships

Singer Wizkid is no doubt one of the most loved musicians in Nigeria and this is evident in how fans go the extra mile to prove their love for him.

Just recently, two ladies sparked mixed reactions on the internet after they were spotted getting extra cosy with a large poster of the Made in Lagos (MIL) musician.

The ladies were in high spirits as they proceeded to lock lips with the singer’s poster which was plastered against the wall at a concert venue.

A third party who was filming urged the ladies to move away from the photo as the singer has no idea of their existence.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

jeffbankz0 said:

"And who says they got bfs ."

sure____zee said:

"Me and time I see big wiz picture anywhere ."

ugochukwu2157 said:

"Wizkid FC una don start again this year."

gadgetsbyflaunt said:

lady_fransec babe like this that day i no do again seh."

lady_fransec said:

"People’s serious jonsing gfs."

yvonne.zel said:

"Na only me no get celebrity crush ."

star_cross_19 said:

"Problem know Dey finish wahala wahala ."

1merlarri said:

"I get 25k each for this ladies ! Just for that kiss way them kiss machala."

Die-hard Davido fan refuses drink with Wizkid's picture

In a similar story, Legit.ng previously gathered the report of an overzealous fan who caused a scene while purchasing a bottle of soft drink.

The young man vehemently refused to accept the bottle after realising that it had Wizkid's picture on it.

He demanded for another with Davido's picture and collected his money when the trader couldn't produce what he wanted.

"Maybe he remember say the rest 200 naira na to enter motor reach house he con de use scope," an IG user wrote.

