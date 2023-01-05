Popular comedian AY from time to time, like to share his throwback photos and videos on social media for laughs

The actor recently proved that he has always been stylish by sharing photos of him in what he considers stylish outfits

The third slide of the comedian's post is a recent photo of him, showing that he still got what it takes

Popular comedian and actor Ayo Makun aka AY sparked hilarious comments and reactions on social media with a recent post.

The father of two in a bid to prove that he is stylish, decided to share throwback photos of himself as a young man before he found fame and money.

Nigerians react to AY's throwback photo Photo credit: @aycomedian

AY rocked oversized shirts, pants and accessorised with shades, affording him all the style the fit could muster.

The comedian added a recent photo in the last slide, in well-fitted outfits, an older version of his not so stylish self.

"I am so stylish jor! If you conclude without getting to the 3rd slide, my God will judge you. #throwbackthursday."

See the post below:

Nigerians react to the post

yomicasual:

"Moccasin that year no be for kids…..if you know you know. "

femiadebayosalami:

"Who be dis?!!! "

uchennaji:

"Sartorially…, okay never mind , if I say piimmm"

kunleremiofficial:

"Who Dey vex you for the middle photo abi na posing fhingz?"

ypianoadex:

"Bros you be like akpos here sha ooo. Na ur shark shoes kon even spoil everything

casual_dubem:

"Money good oooo money go rearrange ur head. Head way fit contest to win Grammy award. I swear poverty na AIDS."

tboss_8721:

"Blood of Jesus,Thank God for growth oo"

natasha_blessing_rasaq:

"Lol money enter everywhere good "

