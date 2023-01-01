Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is marking her 45th birthday today, January 1, 2023, and has flooded her page with cute pics

Mercy penned a heartfelt birthday message as she appreciated God for adding a new year to her age

Many of her colleagues as well as fans and well-wishers have stormed her comment section to celebrate with her

Popular actress Mercy Aigbe is entering the new year in a celebration mood as she clocks 45 years old on Sunday, January 1.

To make the occasion special, Mercy, who is known for her high-class fashion taste flooded her Instagram page with lovely birthday pictures.

Mercy Aigbe turns 45 on Sunday, January 1 2023. Credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

The mother of two also expressed gratitude to God, who kept her alive.

She wrote:

“M.E.R.C.Y Happy birthday to Me!! To God be all the glory, honor and adoration. 45th floor unlocked ."

See her post below:

See the video Mercy Aigbe shared:

See another of her post below:

Celebrities, fans pen birthday messages to Mercy Aigbe

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

faithiawilliams:

"Happy birthday Agbeke."

iyaboojofespris:

"Happy 45th Birthday my dear @realmercyaigbe wishing you many more wins and success mate ."

official_ka3na:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN the best floor is yet to come. Happy new year ❤️."

efeirele:

"Happy birthday most beautiful."

julietibrahim:

"Happy birthday sis."

jideawobona:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY BEAUTIFUL SISTER , KEEP SHINING, GOD GAT YOU."

styled_by_maklinscout:

"Hbd to the celebrity Queen that always stand out in red carpets!"

iteledicon01:

"Happy birthday to the Queen❤️."

angel_ufuoma:

"Keep serving us these fire lewks mami, we’re ready. I’ve been waiting for the opening shot for 1st Jan ❤️❤️ happy birthday aunty mi ❤️."

ferraribongkem:

"Queen like no other . Happy birthday."

zanzeespabeautynstyle:

"Happy birthday darling friend of mine ."

iamlilianbach:

"Happy birthday to you dear. May lines fall in pleasant places for you."

