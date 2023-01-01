Iyabo Ojo, Ka3na, Others Gush About Mercy Aigbe on 45th Birthday, She Shares Cute Pics & Video
- Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is marking her 45th birthday today, January 1, 2023, and has flooded her page with cute pics
- Mercy penned a heartfelt birthday message as she appreciated God for adding a new year to her age
- Many of her colleagues as well as fans and well-wishers have stormed her comment section to celebrate with her
Popular actress Mercy Aigbe is entering the new year in a celebration mood as she clocks 45 years old on Sunday, January 1.
To make the occasion special, Mercy, who is known for her high-class fashion taste flooded her Instagram page with lovely birthday pictures.
The mother of two also expressed gratitude to God, who kept her alive.
She wrote:
“M.E.R.C.Y Happy birthday to Me!! To God be all the glory, honor and adoration. 45th floor unlocked ."
See her post below:
See the video Mercy Aigbe shared:
See another of her post below:
Celebrities, fans pen birthday messages to Mercy Aigbe
Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:
faithiawilliams:
"Happy birthday Agbeke."
iyaboojofespris:
"Happy 45th Birthday my dear @realmercyaigbe wishing you many more wins and success mate ."
official_ka3na:
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN the best floor is yet to come. Happy new year ❤️."
efeirele:
"Happy birthday most beautiful."
julietibrahim:
"Happy birthday sis."
jideawobona:
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY BEAUTIFUL SISTER , KEEP SHINING, GOD GAT YOU."
styled_by_maklinscout:
"Hbd to the celebrity Queen that always stand out in red carpets!"
iteledicon01:
"Happy birthday to the Queen❤️."
angel_ufuoma:
"Keep serving us these fire lewks mami, we’re ready. I’ve been waiting for the opening shot for 1st Jan ❤️❤️ happy birthday aunty mi ❤️."
ferraribongkem:
"Queen like no other . Happy birthday."
zanzeespabeautynstyle:
"Happy birthday darling friend of mine ."
iamlilianbach:
"Happy birthday to you dear. May lines fall in pleasant places for you."
Mercy Aigbe shares hilarious video of hubby looking like a cartoon
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mercy Aigbe reassuringly enjoyed herself to the fullest in her new marriage as she put up videos on her social media page to prove it.
A hilarious video she shared on her page sparked reactions online as it showed her hubby Kazeem Adeoti looking like a fat cart.
Adekaz, in the video, was seen just laughing, not knowing the mischievous act his wife was committing.
