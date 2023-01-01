Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Nengi Hampson turns a new age today January 1 and she announced on social media

The reality star went hard with her photos as se rocked a yellow two that generously showed off her flawless skin and body

Nengi's fans and colleagues celebrated with her, and other Nigerians created time to criticize her outfit as well as her age

To mark her 25th year on earth, BBNaija star Nengi shared racy photos that sparked reactions on social media.

Nengi dazzled in a yellow swimwear two piece, with pretty sunflowers adorning her head and cheat area.

The reality star struck different poses as she sat at the edge of a bathtub equally decorated with sunflowers and other props.

In the caption, Nengi expressed gratitude to God and her late mum for birthing, rising, and supporting her with unconditional love.

"With each year that goes by, I am more grateful. Thank you to my Father in Heaven for perpetually choosing me and thank you to my mother in heaven for birthing me, raising me, supporting me and loving me unconditionally. Everything I am today is because of everything that you are. P.S : 25 feels soooo se*xy . Happy New Year Everyone ♥️"

Nigerians react to Nengi's post

Nengi's post went viral and it stirred mixed reactions online. Read some of the comments gathered below:

mo_senny:

"Next year she will celebrate 25½ "

zehmee:

"Which kind editing be ds na??"

makiobaofficial:

"Happy Birthday, Sweetie "

emmanyra:

"Happy birthday my Nengi baby. God will continue to bless you and grant your hearts desire "

official_glorioux:

"Make una commot from 23-25 years this new year o. Happy birthday dear."

neo_akpofure:

"Happy birthday Bestie! Never stop being sweet. Love you to bits❤️"

sexygrape_10:

"Make Una leave 20s this year. We don tire."

iamoluwafe:

"Is that all? Go harder next year, nor just wear anything at all. How do these supposed celebrities get the rationalization to dress funny?"

Nengi’s Range Rover allegedly confiscated by EFCC over Ponzi scheme saga

Big Brother Naija star Nengi's expensive purchase in 2021 was allegedly confiscated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to reports, a Ponzi scheme owner was arrested and it turned out that the Range Rover Nengi flaunted as result of her hard work a year ago, was bought with the fraudster's money.

The man was reportedly been arrested with proceeds from the crime money taken away from him.

