Ace Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is currently enjoying the time of her life if the videos she has been sharing on her social pages recently are anything to go by

A recent video shared by the movie star of her husband, Kazeem Adeoti, has gone viral online stirring hilarious reactions from celebrities and her followers on the gram

Mercy Aigbe, who is currently on vacation in Las Vegas, USA, with her husband, has constantly been peppering the gram with videos of herself having loads of fun non-stop

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Famous Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is reassuringly enjoying herself to the fullest in her new marriage, and recent videos on her social media page prove it.

The most recent video by the screen diva shared on her page has sparked reactions online as she posted a hilarious clip of her hubby Kazeem Adeoti looking like a fat cartoon.

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe stirs reaction online by sharing a hilarious video of her hubby. Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Adekaz, in the video, was seen just laughing, not knowing the mischievous act his wife was committing.

However, after Mercy shared the video on her Instagram page, Kazeem Adeoti reacted, noting that the score was now one nil to his wife, and he was set to get back at her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the funny clip of Adekaz looking like a cartoon posted by Mercy Aigbe:

See how Nigerians reacted to the funny video of Adekaz looking like a cartoon shared by Mercy Aigbe

@chief_femibranch:

"Torí Ọlọ́run MERCY!"

@iambimpeakintunde:

"No naaaaaaa I no greee ooooo this is Baami naaaa."

@kazimadeoti:

"Thought what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. I-0."

@dacakesmaster:

"@adekazproductions na my boss be this oooo."

@iya_igbomina:

"Which kind wiffy be this ,let me do d tagging, am coming."

@yemmiet_organicskinsecrets:

"Who do d'owner like this na."

@oluwatoyin_olakunle:

"Daddy d owner."

@iam_ajikeade20:

"I will definitely know who its even with that face. Look at what you turned our the owner to."

@officialnaomee:

"Look at what they’ve done to D’owner o, I hope you know that his 1st wife won't like this sha."

"What goes around comes around": Mercy Aigbe's husband's first wife, Asiwaju, talks about Karma, and fans react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Adekaz, have recently been the bane of discussions online; this is believed to have been sparked due to a post shared by Asiwaju Couture, Adekaz's first wife.

Asiwaju spoke about Karma in her online post, noting that no one can get away with mistreating others at will.

She further noted that the way life is designed, what goes around, always comes around, and anyone who does evil to others should, at some point, expect the same to be paid back to them in full.

Source: Legit.ng