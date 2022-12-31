Yul Edochie shared photos of his second wife Judy Austin and accompanied it with kind words as she turned a new age

The actress had earlier taken to her Instagram page to announce her birthday with a heart full of gratitude

As expected, Nigerians took to Edochie's comment section and some people pointed out how bland the birthday post is

Yul Edochie's second wife Judy Austin clocked a new age today December 31, and the filmmaker gave her a shoutout on his page.

Sharing photos of the actress, Edochie hailed her and tagged her God's special daughter.

Nigerians react to Yul Edochie's birthday post to second wife Photo credit: @judyaustin1/@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

He then went on to shower prayers on the mother of his son.

"IJELE ODOGWU! A very happy birthday to you @judyaustin1. The Queen of Capricorns. Okwulu Okalisia. God's special daughter. I wish you many more beautiful and successful years filled with God's blessings. May God lead you always.'

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Yul Edochie's post

While some fans celebrated the actress, quite a number of Nigerians couldn't help but point out how unaffectionate Yul Edochie's post to Judy was.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

klin_maa:

"I no dey see Apple in caption."

nnenna_nwojiji:

"A beautiful birthday to nwunye odogwu❤️❤️"

fitby_elizabeth:

"U are under spell cos it’s no longer normal."

gog92:

"I ddnt see any ‘I love you’ "

eke_queen_:

"Birthday blessings to your second wife?"

jobellainebeauty:

"You did not call her your wife or the apple of your eyes "

queen1sheba:

"That caption no sweet now not even i love you"

successful_pacee_:

"Nah now you dey post her a whole apple of her husband eye "

maternal_child_healthcare:

"why u never mention “My wife” no be ur wife she be again?"

rossie_uche:

"We didn't see I love you my wife lolz fear of our pretty wife May dey catch am."

richmanswife2021:

"Happy Birthday Home breaker..., i wish you what you wish May Edochie... Amen."

Nigerians drag Yul’s 2nd wife Judy as she adds new age

Popular Nollywood actress Judy Austin has been in the public eye and under fire on social media for getting married to Yul Edochie as his second wife.

Even on her birthday, Nigerians did not cut her some slack as they reminded her to leave another woman's husband alone.

In the photo, Judy rocked a black shimmery thigh high open dress with shoes and jewellery to match.

Source: Legit.ng