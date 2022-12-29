Actress Chacha Eke Faani’s hubby, Austin, has taken to social media with a post declaring how far he is willing to go for his family members

Austin shared a video of his wife and children while noting that he is willing to tolerate all sorts of bad comments on their behalves

His post stirred mixed reactions from members of the online community with many hailing him in the comment section

Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani’s hubby, Austin, in a recent Instagram post made it clear that his family members are his top priority.

The doting dad shared an adorable dance video of his wife and their children on his page while declaring his position as regards their safety.

Chacha Eke’s hubby on how far he will go for his family members. Photo: @chachaekefaani

According to Austin, he is willing to stomach all sorts of bad comments and negativity from the internet on their behalves.

“For the sake of everyone on this video, I will respectfully and honourably eat your bad comments on social media as breakfast, take on your evil wishes/comments as lunch and probably convert your horrific assertions towards me as dinner, hoping to wake up the next morning to a loop of same event if only y’all have strength to go again,” he wrote.

See his post below:

Social media users react

noracclothing said:

"Austino nwoke oma… pay no mind on haters… God bless your home… Amen."

alubabie said:

"God bless ur family, no evil fashion against ur family shall succeed in Jesus name Amen."

pretty_macci said:

"You’re a good man/husband and Father you’ve proved that several times therefore anyone hating on these post can only be nothing but an enemy of progress and Unity. Most men wouldn’t stand by their family the way you have done over the years I respect you sir."

meetjaneobi said:

"God bless this beautiful family ❤️."

Trolls mostly want attention

During a brief chat with Legit.ng, social media executive, Kehinde Okeowo, argued that oftentimes internet bullies drop nasty comments to get the attention of celebs.

"When you look at it, some of these trolls are followers who have dropped several positive comments but never gotten acknowledged. They often resort to namecalling in a bid to get the attention of the celebrity."

On a way out for popular figures to manage bully, Okeowo stressed the importance of engaging fans in the comment section.

" If it's too much work, celebrities should hire social media or community managers who can help them keep their fans engaged. Nobody likes to be ignored. A simply like or 'thank you' makes the fans feel appreciated."

