Nollywood actress, Uchenna Nnanna, has reacted to May Yul-Edochie’s post about not being numbered in her home

Taking to social media, the movie star noted that polygamy is the worst thing a person can wish even their worst enemy

She went ahead to share how she experienced polygamy first hand and social media users reacted to her post

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

More people have continued to speak about May Yul-Edochie taking a stand against being numbered in her home including actress Uchenna Nnanna.

The movie star shared a post on her official Instagram page to address the topic and it later went viral on social media.

In the IG post, Uchenna noted that polygamy was the worst thing a person could wish even their own enemy and went ahead to state that she experienced it first hand.

Actress Uchenna Nnanna speaks on polgamy. Photos: @uchennannanna

Source: Instagram

According to the actress, the second wife and children will always feel they are at war with the first wife and her kids no matter how much they try to maintain peace.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She wrote:

“Coming from a polygamous home, polygamy is the last thing you can wish even your worst enemy. The second wife and children will always feel they are at war with the first wife and the children no matter how you try to maintain peace.”

The actress also accompanied the post with a caption that reads:

“Only those who have been there will understand.”

See the post below:

Nigerians react as Uchenna Nnanna speaks on polygamy in response to May Yul-Edochie’s post

The actress’ post on polygamy soon made the rounds on social media and it got a lot of netizens talking. Read some of their comments below:

retired_hard_guy:

"Polygamy is bad. I am also talking from experience. As the first Son, I am constantly trying to please everybody "

lingeriebytemmy:

"Where’s the lie…second wives do the most."

deezinny:

"Competition and envy is the order of the day..not good at all."

pukka____:

"A man that adores peace of mind wouldn’t ever think polygamy.. a man that loves you and also wishes you have peace of mind in your marriage to him wouldn’t ever think polygamy."

ukauka_gladiator:

"Not for every home sha. My siblings and I are tight, same with my father's wives. Of course small quarrels fit dey between the mother's, but they always settle and e no dey ever reach the children side. Ask my step mom who her favourite child is and she would mention my brother's name and he's the second wife's son. Wo, nothing is cast in stone."

leaddyskincare:

"Those that come from polygamous Family don’t even pray for it,talkless they want to try it. It is full of pain,disappointment and unnecessary burden. It has little or no advantage ."

Judy Austin confirms she is still Mrs Yul Edochie

It looks like actress Judy Austin doesn't care what happens or not, as long as she remains Yul Edochie's wife.

The filmmaker was in the news recently after he finally tendered an apology to his first wife May for turning their home into a polygamous one.

After the apology, Judy took to her page with a feel-good video, singing her heart out. In the caption, she confirmed that she is still very much married to him.

Source: Legit.ng