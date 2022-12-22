Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, clocked the milestone age of 45 on December 21, 2022, to the joy of her fans

The movie star had a big party thrown for her later that day and a number of her close friends and celebrity colleagues were in attendance

Fun photos and videos from the star-studded party showed Iyabo Ojo dancing with her lover, PaulO, Funke Akindele and Mercy Aigbe mingling, among other things

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s 45th birthday party was a talk of the town event after photos and videos from it flooded the social media space.

The movie star turned a new age on December 21, 2022, and she unveiled her new lover, Paul Okoye aka PaulO, to the joy of fans.

A party was thrown to celebrate her birthday later in the evening and it saw a number of top Nigerian celebrities in attendance.

Fun snaps from Iyabo Ojo's 45th birthday party. Photos: @realmercyaigbe, @citypeopletv, @temilolasobola

Source: Instagram

Stars such as Nkechi Blessing, Soso Soberekon, Funke Akindele, Mercy Aigbe and Adekaz were in attendance.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In snaps making the rounds, Iyabo Ojo and her man, PaulO, were seen rocking matching white outfits while they danced together all night.

See the videos below:

In another snap, actress Nkechi Blessing made it rain cash on the celebrant as she danced. Funke Akindele was also seen stepping it up on the dance floor before she proceeded to greet other celebs at the venue.

See the clip below:

Iyabo Ojo cuts her cake

The celebrant also had a lovely talking drum-shaped cake at her birthday party as the guests spelt out Jesus while she cut it. Iyabo Ojo was all smiles as she partied with her people.

See the video below:

See photos of Mercy Aigbe, Adekaz and Funke Akindele at the star-studded event below:

Fans react to fun photos, videos from Iyabo Ojo’s 45th birthday party

A number of netizens gushed over the beautiful display of love between Iyabo Ojo and PaulO, others reacted to the other celebs at the event. Read some of their comments below:

pearl_isse:

“This made me so happy masha Allah may God continue to bless them ❤️❤️”

ponmo_ijebuamerica:

“I don’t know why I’m happy for her . The fact that she found herself a good man not the snatching from another woman.”

omababy07:

“I am so happy for iyabo, every woman deserves to be loved and pampered.”

otp_exclusive:

“May this joy last.”

asa_nwanyi_:

“Omo Igbo + Omo yoruba ❤️❤️…. God bless d Union”

coslyn_official:

“Even high school new love sef no hold each other this tight with cute chemistry to dance.”

rofeeyyah:

“Yah Allah please protect them from every evil eyes. This joy and happiness right here shall be permanent Bi’idhnillah.”

uniquet_f:

“May the heavens preserve this SHIP. No principalities or powers in human form or bad belle would even come near them. The ship has sailed and would reach the destination. Amen.”

vibes_with_aderonke:

“Which day aunty Funke start to dey go party hmmm…..”

Iyabo Ojo and PaulO's kids pose for family photo at her 45th birthday party

Iyabo Ojo and her lover, Paulo, are currently trending in the online community after they both went public about their relationship on the film star’s 45th birthday.

The top music executive was fully present at a birthday party organized to celebrate the actress and he made sure to show up with his children.

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Paulo, Iyabo and their four children came together to take family photos.

Source: Legit.ng