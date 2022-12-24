Social media influencer Laura Ikeji has released beautiful photos of her family taken in celebration of the Christmas season

Unfortunately, Ikeji’s husband couldn’t make the cut as he was on a work trip when the pictures were taken

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry were seen in the comment section gushing over the beautiful pictures with her kids

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Social media influencer and blogger Linda Ikeji’s sister, Laura, has released beautiful pictures on Instagram in celebration of Christmas.

The beautiful mother of two was spotted with her children while her husband, Ogbonna Kanu, was noticeably missing in the photos.

Laura Ikeji shares Xmas photos. Photo: @lauraikeji

Source: Instagram

In her caption, Ikeji explained that it has become a yearly tradition for the family to take Christmas photos and they have always been all around to witness the special moment.

She, however, added that her husband didn’t make the cut this year as he was away on a work trip when the pictures were taken.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Dad @ogbobekee1 wasn't around to join us this year cos of work. Hopefully next year it will be a complete family . On behalf of my family , mom, dad, Ryan and Laurel, We wish u a very merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Love u all,” she wrote.

See her post below:

Social media users react

janemichaelekanem said:

"Merry Christmas to you too sis. I’ll rate your looks a 10 / 10."

hush.fashionbackup said:

"Merry Christmas beautiful people ❤️ I absolutely love it 10/10 minus nothing."

christyfrancistender said:

"Y'all so beautiful your babies are so adorable, God bless you guys, merry Christmas and a prosperous New year to you and yours."

omonioboli said:

"You look STUNNING! Merry Christmas hard working woman. You and yours deserve the very best! Cheers to an even better 2023 ❤️."

peksikeji said:

"you all look good. Merry Christmas."

Davido and Chioma join family on Christmas trip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Davido and his woman, Chioma Rowland, jetted out of the country along with their family members for Christmas.

Davido's elder brother, Adewale, shared videos from the family trip on his Instastory channel to the delight of netizens.

A portion of the video shared captured Davido playing with his niece as family members watched.

Source: Legit.ng