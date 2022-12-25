Nigerian celebrities are going all out to celebrate Christmas Day with their family members and loved one

Like previous years, many wished their social media fans a happy celebration with heart-melting family photos taken to celebrate the season

Legit.ng has compiled lovely Christmas Day photos from Tonto Dikeh, Bovi, among other popular celebrity figures

Excitement is in the air as many Nigerians get to witness and celebrate yet another Christmas Day and celebrities are not left out of the loop.

Many have since taken to their respective Instagram pages to wish their online fans and followers a happy celebration with photos specially taken for the season.

Nigerian celebs share adorable family photos for Xmas. Photo: @mercychinwo/@tontolet/@officialbovi/@sindodotayo

Source: Instagram

From Nollywood actresses to skitmakers and music stars, many superstars looked heartwarming in the pictures that have racked up thousands of likes.

In the mood of the season, Legit.ng has compiled some beautiful Christmas Day posts from top superstars.

Check them out

1. Tonto Dikeh and her son

The doting mother of one and her son, Andre, are a complete delight to the eyes in pictures shared to mark the season.

"Wishing you a merry Christmas. I hope this day brings all the miracles you need…"Tonto captioned her post.

2. Comedian Bovi

Comedian Bovi and his family members went to the Bible for the inspiration behind their Christmas photos.

The father, mother and their kids all rocked outfits that made them look like people from Jerusalem.

"Merry Christmas world . With love from all of we! @krisasimonye @davidbovijnr @uyoyogram , Chuchu and Marbulz," Bovi captioned the photos.

3. BBNaija's Omashola

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Omashola, and his family members kept things simple in photos shared to mark the season.

One of the pictures captured the doting dad and his son checking out their tree while he locked lips with his woman in another.

4. Omoni Oboli

It was all about Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli and her husband in a lovely photo shared on Instagram.

"Merry Christmas from my family to yours ❤️May God perfect all that concerns you and may you enter into the new year with more love, more peace, more health, more money! Always remember that I love you," the actress wrote.

5. Actress Tayo Odueke

Nollywood actress Tayo Odueke aka Sikiratu Sindodo looked adorable in a photo shared with her grownup daughter.

"Merry Christmas my beautiful people. From Mine to yours❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Have an amazing one," she captioned the mother and daughter pic.

6. Dele Omowoli

Skitmaker Dele Omowoli, his wife and their son were spotted in cute photos shared to celebrate the Christmas season. All three of them rocked matching pyjamas.

7. Mercy Chinwo

The much-loved gospel musician was joined by her husband for her first Christmas celebration as a married woman.

Mercy and her husband rocked matching outfits and posed with their Christmas tree.

"Merry Christmas from "THE BLESSED NATION" to you with ❤ We pray that you continually experience the Love of Christ this season and beyond," she captioned the photos.

8. Do2dtun

Media personality Do2dtun was spotted with his daughters in family Christmas photos shared on Instagram.

Do2dtun who has parted ways with his wife wrote:

"They say 'it’s not what is under the tree that matters but who is around it' true! but this time my heart is my Christmas tree. People might have broken it, shattered it; disrespected it or chose not speak to it."

Source: Legit.ng