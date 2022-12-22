Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo is still being celebrated by fans and colleagues in the online community after clocking a new age and unveiling her lover, Paulo

A video from the movie star’s recent birthday bash captured the moment she, Paul and their children came together for family photos

The lovely video has since stirred sweet reactions from netizens, with many wishing the family well

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and her lover, Paulo, are currently trending in the online community after they both went public about their relationship on the film star’s 45th birthday.

The top music executive was fully present at a birthday party organized to celebrate the actress and he made sure to show up with his children.

Actress Iyabo Ojo and her lover Paulo pose with their 4 kids for family photos. Photo: @pauloo2104

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Paulo, Iyabo and their four children came together to take family photos.

Priscilla and her brother, Festus, were beside Paulo while the businessman’s kids took their spots beside Ojo.

Check out the adorable video as seen online below:

Social media users react

chief_buddle said:

"Happy older female celebrities are finding love again they made my childhood so worth it, I think the lucky one here is d guy Iyabo is so genuinely in love at all times...."

tayelolu_03 said:

"This is beautiful. Congratulations and happy birthday to her❤️."

iam_estherberry said:

"As long as de whole family welcomes her she will be happy forever congrats sis welcome to Igbo land."

dharmiebarbie said:

"The fact that the man children love her and also came for her party says alot, may this union last forever, the way I am happy ehnnn,you will think I am related to her."

hanty_beth said:

"This is so beautiful to see honestly. I comment Aunty Iyabo for this so beautiful."

