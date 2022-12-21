Actress Nkechi Blessing continues to share sweet moments with her younger lover on social media amid criticisms

Nkechi, who shared a video of her bedroom activities with her man said no one can tell how to express her love as she told her critics to mind their business

The video recently shared by the actress has gone viral sparking mixed reactions from netizens

Popular actress Nkechi Blessing appears to have fallen in love with her new man as she continue to share sweet moments with him.

The actress also shared a video of her and her younger lover in bed which stirred different reactions.

Nkechi Blessing knocks her critics. Credit: @nkechi_blessing_sunday

Source: Instagram

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nkechi Blessing tells critics to mind their business

Following the criticisms that seem to have trailed her action, Nkechi Blessing took to her Instastory to reply as she said no one could tell her how to express her love while insisting that she would do whatever she wants.

In her words:

“Don't let anyone tell you how to express your love... I will do what ever d fuk i want with my body and my page, mind your business.”

See her post below:

Screenshot of Nkechi Blessing's post. Credit: @nkechi_blessing_sunday

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Nkechi Blessing’s video with younger lover

See some of the reactions below:

awesome_connect:

"In the next 15 years some kids will still ask there parents why they record their private moments because that will be the next tools of fighting in schools."

zhi_amaka:

"Mr Falagan abi wetin be the ex name go soon post him own video now! Everybody just dey pepper everybodyKeep on wessering the pressure!!."

iamlolaade:

"Oya do this, let’s record and then post online…. It takes effort!!!!"

the_blairseen:

"Na every morning una dey find new ways to make this single life pain me ."

edinovictoria:

"I don't want to hear one minute man later o."

Nkechi Blessing speaks about young lover

Nkechi Blessing in a previous report via Legit.ng flaunted her younger lover, who she said is not a Yoruba man.

The actress said her new man trusted her to the extent of travelling with her to an event in Ife, Osun state.

Flooding her new man’s picture on her Instastory, Nkechi said it was forever with him while describing him as her sanity.

Source: Legit.ng