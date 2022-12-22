Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has taken to social media with an appreciation post dedicated to friends and colleagues who came out for her 45th birthday

The movie star also flooded her Instagram page with some lovely pictures showing the outfit she rocked to the event

One of the images shared captured the mother of two posing happily beside a huge artwork of her new lover, Paulo

Nollywood film star Iyabo Ojo is more than thankful for having a successful celebration of her 45th birthday party.

The actress recently took to her official Instagram page with an appreciation post dedicated to friends and industry colleagues who came out to celebrate with her.

Iyabo Ojo poses with huge artwork of lover Paulo. Photo: @iyaboojofeespris

“Thanks to all who celebrated me yesterday, I do not take it for granted, your messages, prayers & well wishes made my day, God bless you all,” her post read.

The mother of two also flooded her page with some beautiful pictures showing the outfit she rocked for her birthday party.

Ojo was spotted posing happily with a massive artwork of her new man, Paulo, in one of the photos shared with fans.

See her post below:

More congratulatory messages pour in

symply_tacha said:

"So Beautiful!! Happy Birthday Capricorn Queen."

iniedo said:

"Congratulations all round Queen❤️."

isbae_u said:

"The Most Beautiful ❤️ God bless you ma’am ."

arinola.okeowo said:

"I love that you are loving loudly on your own terms and enjoying every bit of it . I pray that this relationship is all you want it to be and more."

__iamhennessey said:

"It pays to be good, see the way Nigerians are happy for Aunty Iyabo. God will continue to bless you and make your happiness permanent ."

thegirlariana_ said:

"Is the way she looks at him for 4 me our Good sis is madly in love and we love this for you baby."

Iyabo Ojo, Paulo and their kids spotted posing for a family photo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video of Iyabo Ojo's recent birthday celebration warmed the hearts of many on social media.

The adorable clip captured the moment the actress and her lover came together to take pictures with their children.

"The fact that the man children love her and also came for her party says alot, may this union last forever, the way I am happy ehnnn,you will think I am related to her," a fan wrote.

