Actress Iyabo Ojo is getting all ready for her 45th birthday and has been counting down as she shares new pictures

The actress, in a statement while expressing her gratitude to God, added that she has been a hope for struggling single mothers

Many of the actress' colleagues, as well as fans and followers, have taken to her comment section to pen birthday messages to her

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo is making headlines ahead of her 45th birthday as she flooded her social media timeline with cute birthday pictures.

Iyabo Ojo also expressed gratitude to God, who rewrote her story and made her hope for single struggling mothers.

Iyabo Ojo encourages single mothers. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“45 in a bit…..God has indeed been faithful…. He has rewrote my story & has given me happiness for all my struggle and pain. I’m indeed a living testimony of God’s grace, blessings & hope to all the single struggling mom out there. If I can win so can you…. My God & my Lord I will sing of your mercies & grace forever.”

See her post below:

Fans celebrate Iyabo Ojo ahead of her 45th birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

olufunmi_aj:

"Congratulations darling! May your joy be permanent ❤️ You deserve ALL the goodwill you’re enjoying now. You’re a great human."

sophienanawillz:

"In Addy mama ❤️."

princessadesewah:

"Happy birthday in advance queen mother ❤️❤️❤️."

oluwatoyinisrael:

"Happy birthday in advance my mum."

ololadeabuta_gracias:

"Happy birthday in advance to my personal person ."

ashorobio:

"Wow looking good ❤️45 looking like 21years.Thank you God."

rukeezy:

"Almost 45 where."

king__osheyi:

"May your days be long on earth HAPPY BIRTHDAY IN ADVANCE MA."

iam_fashionshow:

"Which slide should I even post,,,all fine."

exclusivecrownbee:

"Dec 21st is for special breed❤️❤️my daughters birthday mate❤️❤️."

