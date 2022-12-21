Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has unveiled her Igbo man Paulo Okoye as she marks her 45th birthday on Wednesday, December 21

The actress shared a series of loved-up moments with the businessman which stirred reactions from many including her daughter Priscilla Ojo

Priscilla, who said she was happy for her mum was, however, teased by fans and followers with many saying she was no longer a baby

Popular actress Iyabo Ojo is currently making headlines after she finally confirmed her new relationship with businessman Paulo Okoye.

This comes after the mother of two had revealed she had found love with an Igbo man some weeks back.

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscilla says she loves to see her happy. Credit: @paulo2104 @itspriscy

Iyabo Ojo while celebrating her 45th birthday on Wednesday, December 21, took to her Instagram page to share loved-up moments with Paul Okoye.

She also added a caption that read:

“My Obim. Happy 45th Birthday Iysexy. New age, New life, New wins. Cheers to Forever.”

See her post below:

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Pricilla Ojo reacts to her new relationship

Celebrating her mother in the comment section, Priscilla Ojo said that loved to see her happy.

In her words:

"Love to see you happy always ❤️."

Netizens tease Priscilla Ojo

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

martha_________1:

"@its.priscy it’s even more beautiful that mummy is not ruining anyone’s happiness to build hers we cannot love your mum less , our own humanist ."

black_tola_:

"@its.priscy so cute ."

ayam_rhola:

"@its.priscy Get ready you’re no longer the last born your sisters and brothers will be on their way soon ......Happy birthday ma’am."

solacookery;

"@its.priscy I love to see her happy too , bless her in jesus name."

v_chetachi:

"@its.priscy Big baby p."

Iyabo Ojo inspires struggling single mothers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yoruba actress Iyabo Ojo ahead of her 45th birthday penned an inspirational message to struggling single mothers.

The actress expressed gratitude to God, who rewrote her story and made her hope for single struggling mothers.

She wrote:

"He has rewrote my story & has given me happiness for all my struggle and pain. I’m indeed a living testimony of God’s grace, blessings & hope to all the single struggling mom out there."

Source: Legit.ng