Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, recently clocked 45 and her daughter, Priscilla, showed her love in a beautiful way

The movie star’s daughter penned down a lengthy note where she listed 45 reasons she loves her mother

A number of fans were moved to tears by Priscilla’s emotional note on her mum’s 45th birthday and they reacted

Top Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo’s 45th birthday was made an unforgettable one by her daughter, Priscilla, who celebrated her in a special way.

The much-loved movie star turned 45 on December 21 and her daughter made sure to pour her heart out in a sweet birthday message.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the youngster shared a sweet video compilation of her mother and some of the loving times they had shared together.

Fans moved to tears as Iyabo Ojo's daughter lists 45 reasons she loves her on her 45th birthday. Photos: @its.priscy.

Priscilla accompanied the touching clip with an emotional song by Calum Scott titled You Are The Reason. Not stopping there, she penned down a sweet caption to honour her mother.

The socialite listed 45 reasons she loves her movie star mum and it moved many people to tears.

According to Priscilla, Iyabo Ojo is beautiful inside and out, she loves family, she is very funny, she is a giver, she never looks down on anybody, she is strong and fearless, among other things.

Priscilla then ended her long note by reiterating that she loves her mother very much as she wished her a happy birthday.

Part of her caption reads:

“You always fight for the right thing. You don’t judge. You Love God. You’re perfect. You’re fearless. You’re a very hardworking woman.”

See Priscilla’s full post below:

Fans get emotional over Priscilla’s birthday message to her mum Iyabo Ojo as she clocked 45

A number of netizens were moved by Iyabo Ojo’s birthday message from her daughter and they reacted to it online. Read some of their comments below:

thisthingcalledfashionn:

"So beautiful I’m not crying happy birthday to your mum "

twinz_love:

"Awwwww happy birthday mummy ❤️"

olufunmi_aj:

"This is so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

_i_am_lady_jay:

"One reason I love you is that you stand up for humanity in a motherly way . Thank @iyaboojofespris for being a very good role model for every person that draws their strength from you."

its.bummy:

"Wow this is so cute @iyaboojofespris happy birthday mother to all caring and loving mother ❤️"

_adaobiiii:

"God, I cried this is so beautiful."

itskerenkezia_:

"What a beautiful write up!"

Iyabo Ojo unveils PaulO as her lover on 45th birthday with romantic video

Top Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo, has finally found love again in the arms of entertainment guru, Paul Okoye aka PaulO and she revealed this on her 45th birthday.

On the special occasion of her birthday on December 21, 2022, Iyabo Ojo shared the big news with fans.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a romantic video compilation showing photos and other shorter clips of them spending sweet times together.

