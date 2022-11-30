Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has shared a photoshopped picture of some music stars in nurse outfits

Iyabo Ojo, in a funny caption, said Olamide reminds her of one senior Alaba, who was very strict as she labels other stars in the pics

The actress' caption has stirred funny reactions from many celebrities as well as her fans and followers, as they couldn't help but laugh over it

Veteran Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo recently shared her funny side while reacting to a photoshopped picture of some Nigerian musicians, which include Wizkid, Davido, Olamide, Tekno, and Kizz Daniel in nurse outfits.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram page, the talented Yoruba actress added a hilarious caption as she funnily labelled the singers

Iyabo Ojo says Davido is that nurse that is always smiling. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Describing Olamide, Iyabo Ojo said the YBNL boss reminds her of one senior Alaba who was very strict.

In her words:

“Big wiz reminds me of one nurse Bolanle I know, Davido, nurse Bisi always smiling, Olamide reminds me of one senior alaba I knew then very very strict, I will give Kizz sisi Omolara oloju come & do & finally my dear Tekno, nurse ifeoma no stress zone ”

See her post below:

Fans react as Iyabo Ojo describes Nigerian singers

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

mo_tolanii_:

"Na Nurse Davido fine pass."

teddy_bahdman:

"But davido is the finest sha make i no cap."

lina_idoko:

"Davido is that kind Nurse you want to administer your injection."

fairyshirley_012:

"Wizkid looking like auxiliary nurse."

tysfabrics:

"nurse Davido always smiling ."

omowumi_philips:

"This Nurse Olamide’s face no be here oo."

stitches24_signatures:

"What’s going on here.. is it a new movie.. pretty nurse David."

