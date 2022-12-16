Amid the many congratulation messages to actress Empress Njamah over her engagement, her colleague Uche Elendu has issued a statement debunking it

Elendu said Empress was not engaged as a hacker had taken over her phone and was blackmailing her

Elendu urged colleagues, fans and followers to ignore the post, which has stirred confusion online

Actress Uche Elendu is making headlines over a statement she issued in regard’s to a video of her colleague Empress Njamah being engaged.

Elendu debunk the reports as false adding that the actress’s account has been hacked and was being blackmailed.

Actress Uche Elendu said a hacker took over Empress Njamah's phone. Credit: @uchelendu @empressnjamah

Source: Instagram

In her words:

“Please disregard any post from @empressnjamah’s page. She is NOT engaged, and she did not put up that post on her page, a hacker took over her phones and is blackmailing her. Ignore every post please."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Uche Elendu’s post

See some of the reactions below:

uvbi4christ:

"She must engage in Jesus name."

temi.tope924:

"Nah hacker record video too."

adannadi_:

"Hian. And the video looks so real. Alot of things are happening online o."

julietginikandu:

"Na to go collect my congratulations back ."

fabulouseby:

"Na wa oooo as if what the lady has been through is not enough."

perpetuagifty:

"When i saw the write up that came with the post and the video, i had my suspicions. That wasn't how celebrities post their engagement na!"

bettychi2022:

"But she’s been wearing the ring for long nah…I guess she doesn’t want people to knw yet until marriage…..may God Puni*sh those behind this blackmail but congratulations to her still."

sandraofficail_porch:

"abeg which kind story be this la ,something way i don deh happy for ,say nor be she post am but how make she come explain for us before we nor go believe, all we know be say she’s engaged …."

nneoma.emanuel:

"But slide 2 was her making the video by herself, was she forced to do the video ?."

Empress Njamah announces engagement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that congratulations were in order for popular actress Empress Njamah who took social media by surprise with news of her engagement.

Using a simple caption, the actress shared videos of the huge ring she got from her lover and to the shock of many, announced she got engaged on August 18.

She wrote: "Finally off the market."

Source: Legit.ng