Nigerian singer and cousin to Davido, Sina Rambo’s estranged wife, Heidi Korth, has revealed that she has been getting death threats

Taking to her social media page, the socialite made it known that she is a German citizen and anybody who arms her will face the German government

Heidi’s public cry soon trended online as Nigerian netizens shared their opinions on her plight

Nigerian singer and Davido’s cousin, Sina Rambo’s estranged wife, Heidi Korth, has continued to update fans on their broken relationship.

On December 15, 2022, she took to her Instagram page to cry out after allegedly receiving death threats.

According to the socialite, she had been getting a lot of threatening messages, particularly about death.

Sina Rambo's wife says she's a German citizen as she gets death threats. Photos: @sinarambo

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Heidi made it known to all that she and her kids are German citizens by birth and nationality and that if anything happens to her or them, those responsible will have the German authorities to contend with.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Heidi added that a letter had been written to the German embassy to notify them. She also noted that she will start posting threat messages from people.

See her post below:

Nigerians react as Sina Rambo’s wife says she has been getting death threats

Shortly after Heidi Korth shared her post online, it went viral and got netizens talking. Read some of their comments below:

okm_herbal:

"It’s better she posts them so that evidences will be on ground. God abeg o"

dherah_:

"And they will actually show up unlike being a citizen of this place."

chi_artistry22:

"This woman better go and sleep. Am sure you don’t even know people wey dey send you message."

_fervyy:

"The girl with the German juice"

dannys9ja:

"Abeg all dis Olori Ebi no dey for real life again ? Cuz inside Yoruba movie dem for don settle dis matter for parlor."

d_e_e_w_a_:

"Some words are better left on said social media can’t save your marriage to wise up "

thekarinatitus:

"Nigerians enh you people said women should speak up now she’s speaking up people are telling her to rest ? Abi the speak up should be done privately? What exactly is the right thing to do."

officialsmartks:

"E sweet to come from better country ooo I can't proudly say you'll have the Nigerian embassy to contend with."

Baseless lies - Sina Rambo reacts to wife's claims

Sina Rambo finally reacted to his wife, Heidi Korth’s claims of domestic violence.

Taking to his official Instagram story, the music star’s lawyers released an official statement on his behalf.

In the document, Heidi’s claims were labelled as baseless lies with no iota of truth in them. It was noted that Sina is an upstanding and respectable member of society who respects family values.

Source: Legit.ng