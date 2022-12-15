Actress Empress Njamah has announced her engagement to the joy of her fans and colleagues

The movie star shared a video where she showed off the huge ring she got and also announced the exact date she got it

Congratulatory messages have flooded the actress' page, and some people pointed out how her late bestie Ada Ameh would have reacted

Congratulations are in order for popular actress Empress Njamah who took social media by surprise with news of her engagement.

Empress Njamah shows off engagement ring Photo credit: @empressnjamah

Source: Instagram

Using a simple caption, the actress shared videos of the huge ring she got from her lover and to the shock of many announced she got engaged on August 18.

"Finally off the market."

Watch the clips below:

Nigerians celebrate with Empress Njamah

umehsplash:

"Chai! Congratulations late Auntie Adah Ameh go don dance tire."

officialngoziezeonu:

"Congratulations dear."

jbronzehair:

"Congratulations darling ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

chinneyloveofficial:

"Wow…. I don’t even know how to feel…. Congrats mama! We are Asoebi ready ooo! Legooooo"

askdamz:

" what the Lord has done for you shall be permanent."

adaoraukoh:

"It's a waaawu.... ❤️❤️ congratulations maami."

moyolawalofficial:

"Yaaaas we are finally announcing it … yipppeeee …. ❤️❤️❤️"

iambimbothomas:

"Congratulations my friend wawu, we have a wedding to plan."

eekfertility:

"Congratulations sis @empressnjamah I saw this coming that day oooo "

rosephilip051:

"Awwww @empressnjamah may laughter and Happiness never depart from you. You deserve it after all the stress❤️"

granicheofficial:

"Awwwwww congratulations mama❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

peaceogoo:

"Thank you Jesus am soooooo happy for you congratulations ma."

sharonfrancis01:

"Awwwww congratulations mami❤️❤️❤️❤️ An angel is taken"

Source: Legit.ng