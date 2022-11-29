Nigerian actress Rita Dominic has shared some unknown details about her recent white wedding, which took place over the weekend

Rita shared how the UAE ban almost ruined her white wedding, as her gown designer had to go the extra mile to make it all happen

Many of the actress’ colleagues, as well as fans and followers, continue to congratulate her days after the wedding

Much loved actress Rita Dominic continues to trend in the media days after her wedding to her man Fidelis Anosike in North Yorkshire.

In a recent post via her Instagram page, Rita revealed how a ban by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) almost ruined her white wedding.

Rita Dominic hails her wedding gown designer. Credit: @ritadominic

Source: Instagram

While expressing gratitude to her gown designer, Rita shared how he went the extra mile to make her big day a reality.

Sharing a video, Rita wrote:

“Thank God for a beautiful weekend full of love and joy. Thank you to @micheal5inco for making my dream wedding gown. It was a lot of hard work and patience since we were in two different countries.

“The UAE ban almost ruined it all but designer @micheal_nardi_ who you see in this video came to the rescue by going above and beyond to make the necessary alterations and final fittings. So huge hugs to both.”

See the post below:

Fans continue to gush about Rita Dominic

See some of the reactions below:

frankedoho:

"One of my favorite songs! Congratulations to you and tour Husband! God bless you fervently! ‍♂️‍♀️."

iamlucyedet:

"Awwwwwww congratulations Queen! You deserve all the love and joy!"

michelledede:

"❤️ you looked so beautiful hon. Why am I tearing up like I wasn’t there ."

s.b.youme:

"The most beautiful bride Riri. So happy for your next chapter. Happy to have experienced your love Union ."

kunleremiofficial:

"❤️❤️ long life in happiness and prosperity spiced with Gods matchless Love I pray for you. God bless your union."

bbellssexy:

"The DETAILS in this dress is so unique."

akosua_nokturnal:

"As God has heard you so shall he hear us too. God bless your home dear aunty ."

Rita Dominic adds her husband's surname to her social media page

Shortly after her star-studded wedding, the movie star quickly changed her social media profiles.

On her official Instagram account, Rita was seen to have added her husband’s last name, Anosike, to hers.

The actress' action has stirred different reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng