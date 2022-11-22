Ghanaian actress and style influencer Jackie Appiah is giving the best skincare advice on social media

The wealthy female celebrity in the short video showed her bare face to the world while giving tips in her beautiful home

Jackie Appiah is one of the top actresses in Ghana with a busy schedule, yet she has a spotless and flawless skin

Canadian-born Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has given her nine million followers on Instagram a glimpse of her skincare beauty routine.

The A-lister actress has shared a video featuring her favourite skincare products and how to use them in a do-it-yourself tutorial video.

In the short clip, the rich female celebrity gave a step-by-step procedure for her daily routine resulting in her flawless skin.

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah looks stunning without makeup. Source@jackieappiah

Source: UGC

The fashionista was spotted wearing a silky animal print pyjamas top, a white turban and an expensive necklace.

