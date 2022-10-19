Ghanaian actress and style icon Jackie Appiah has posted her latest designer bag on social media

The 38-year-old movie star Jackie Appiah is the first female celebrity to pose with this expensive designer bag

This is one of the elegant handbags owned by multiple award-winning actresses aside from her Yves Saint Laurent, and Christian Dior customized bag

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A bevy of Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities have crowned top movie actress Jackie Appiah as the luxury queen. The award-winning actress is causing a massive stir with her latest post.

The mother-of-one has posted a picture of herself in an expensive designer collection, from her apparel to bags and sneakers.

Sitting pretty on a comfy single sofa, Jackie was seen operating her phone while looking elegant in a matching black outfit.

Photos of the actress and the designer bag. Credit: @jackieappiah, Lanvin

Source: Instagram

She looked sporty in Christian Louboutin sneakers valued at over nine hundred dollars. Jackie placed a twenty thousand Lavin cat box tote bag.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

This is one of the luxury bags owned by the 38-year-old star Jackie Appiah. The A-lister owns different bags from popular brands such as Yves Saint Laurent, Ferragamo, Christian Dior, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton, among others.

Many celebrities have commented on the post hailing the style icon Jackie Appiah for her exquisite fashion sense.

Celebs, fans hail Jackie Appiah over new video

rechaelokonkwo

Luxury queen

salmamumin

❤️❤️❤️

uzee_usman

Class beauty Glamour ❤️❤️❤️

clementosuarez

Swagon Mama

bachirsamb_

❤️❤️❤️

obaapaemerald32

Jacky i truly loves your vibes,i can't love you less❤️❤️

beautifulbukola

That Lanvin pencil cat bag dey enter my eye o.

nana_basoah

Less noise buh classy as always. When beauty is just noiseless ❤️

gbevu_gentle

Woman of too much classes

oppongagyeisandra

The international Queen

Luxury fashion: Singer Tiwa Savage spotted with N1.8m designer bag in Paris

Tiwa Savage is a known lover of all things luxury fashion and it is hard not to love the elegance with which she rocks these expensive pieces.

A while ago, the talented songbird/songwriter took to her Instagram page of over 2 million followers to share snaps from her time in France.

In the photos, she is seen dressed in an all-black ensemble styled by celebrity image consultant, The Style Charter. While her knit skirt provides a strong fashion statement, we can’t help but notice the sleek bag in her hands.

Source: YEN.com.gh