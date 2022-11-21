Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Amaka, recently wowed her fans with some stunning new photos

The Level Up ex-housemate and brand influencer can be seen posing on a dollar roll prop in the Instagram uploads

The photo shoot was heavily inspired by the 2019 birthday shoot of American reality star, Kylie Jenner

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It is safe to say Amaka is out here improving her fashion and style game one Instagram upload at a time, and her fans are totally here for it!

Photos of Amaka and Kylie in similar looks. Credit: @the_real_amaka, @kyliejenner

Source: Instagram

The 2022 Big Brother Naija reality TV star recently left jaws hanging after she shared some snaps from her latest photo shoot.

Amaka embraced her 'Makky Billions' title by sitting on a giant $100 stack, dressed in a black bodysuit with a gold hemline around the neck and styled her hair in a high ponytail.

Swipe to see more below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Amaka replicates Kylie Jenner dollar photoshoot

Interestingly, Amaka's photo was inspired by Kylie Jenner's 2019 photoshoot.

The billionaire beauty entrepreneur and reality TV star released a money-themed Kylie Cosmetics collection, and photos of the star in a similar look to Amaka, were released.

Blogger, Sabiradio shared a photo collage of the two stars and asked fans which lady rocked it better.

Social media users share thoughts on Amaka's version of Kylie Jenner's photoshoot

ade___damola1:

"Let’s say the truth amaka killed it."

ella_fundz_:

"Since Amaka start to dey follow beauty she come change."

ezeji_jacqueline:

"Kylie had a vision for a photoshoot Amaka had the same. Both nailed it in a vintage and trendy way Next!!!!!!"

legend.zino_:

"Amaka to be very honest !! chai maky billi izz gone ❤️"

iamempressdede:

"Why can't they all just be original? Create your own unique style..or concept. Always copying for us to compare and contrast."

chichi_blogs:

"Our very own Makky abeg Kylie no reach."

vivicaanuforo:

"Amaka slayed the look but Kylie looks more comfortable."

Black Panther: Liquorose replicates Beyonce's 'lion' look for Wakanda Forever premiere

American singer Beyonce continues to serve as an inspiration - when it comes to her style - to many Nigerian celebrities, one of whom is Liquorose.

The Big Brother Naija 2021 star attended the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and like many others, she sported a costume attire - heavily inspired by Beyonce's past look.

Liquorose stepped on the red carpet in a caped, lion-inspired bodysuit featuring a major feather/mane situation and a dramatic gold cape.

Source: Legit.ng