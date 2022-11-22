Big Brother Naija reality star, Phyna, recently wowed her fans with some new photos

In the photos, the Level Up winner donned a blue leather ensemble designed by CEO Luminee

Fans of the top brand influencer have since flooded her comment section with beautiful compliments

Phyna is one reality TV star who continues to make her fanbase super proud of her.

The 2022 Big Brother Naija winner, whose style game seems to be gradually changing, shared some new photos that have excited her fans.

Phyna keeps dishing out cool photos. Credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

In the photos, the Level Up ex-housemate is seen dressed in a sleek, belted, asymmetrical dress with a studded collar.

For her hair, she wore a centre-part low ponytail and sported some bold silver earrings.

She paired the look with some thigh-high white leather boots.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Fans compliment Phyna's stylish look

The photos left her fans quite impressed and many of them took to her comment section to shower her with compliments.

Check out some comments below:

oghenekaroitene:

"Babygirl you look so beautiful in this outfit, keep shinning Superstar ❤️❤️❤️"

itz_robertosexy:

"This is definitely for a magazine cover page."

cecykitchenmore:

"this is fantabulous"

nellyblinkz6:

"This dress is on fleek❤️"

ogmasalatii200:

"Perfect outfit babygirl."

naftylyrical:

"This is Nicki Minaj of Nigeria."

obehi_zoe:

"Billboard worthy."

