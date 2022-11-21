Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels’ 2-year-old son, Munir, has once again amused netizens with his antics

In a video posted online, the little boy was seen greeting his father’s politician guests and fellow PDP chairmen

In the clip, the little one kept chanting ‘power to the people’ while the politicians responded by shouting ‘PDP’

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has once again shared the funny antics of her two-year-old son, Munir Nwoko, on social media.

Munir, aka Moon, has been known to be an outspoken little boy and he was captured on video greeting his billionaire father, Ned Nwoko’s politician guests.

In the clip, Ned, who appeared to be in a meeting with his fellow politicians, carried Munir on his lap when the little boy started to greet those seated.

Fans laugh at video of Regina Daniels' son shouting 'power t the people' while greeting PDP chairmen at dad's meeting. Photos: @regina.daniels.

The video showed little Munir happily shouting a popular PDP slogan, ‘power to the people’. The politicians were obviously amused and they indulged the little boy.

As Munir shouted ‘power to the people’ they responded by also shouting ‘PDP’.

The little boy went on and on and those present could not hide their laughter after they had indulged him.

The video was shared on Regina’s page and she accompanied it with a caption that reads:

“Moon greeting some of the party’s local government chairmen ”.

See the heartwarming video below:

Netizens react to adorable video of Regina Daniels’ son greeting PDP politicians

Read what some social media users had to say about the viral clip below:

paschalinealex24:

"They go shout pdp tire no be moon again "

queen_winifred:

" kids don’t know when to stop "

stehtush:

"Biggest force supporting his daddy "

ozzzy_oma:

"Una go greet tire"

uyaiithebrand:

"Love this little guy’s confidence so much!"

queenie_mercy:

"God abeg ohdis already made my dayomo is the consistent for me"

nnellycul:

"Power to the People I heard that clear"

_elaloro08:

"Una go greet taya today"

Regina Daniels' son holds his ears, apologises for breaking plate on her leg

Taking to her Snapchat profile, Regina Daniels shared a series of videos of her son, Munir, after he had been naughty and injured her.

According to the film star, Moon, as he is also called, broke a plate on her leg and it led to an injury that bled.

In the video, Regina was also seen scolding her child while he ran away from her before the domestic staff helped her fetch him.

After Munir was brought to her, he was told to hold his ears and apologise, which he did.

