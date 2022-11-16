Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has shared the funny exchange she had with her son, Munir, after a naughty episode

The two-year-old had broken a plate on his mother’s leg and he was made to apologise in a viral video

Munir held his ears and told his mother sorry as he promised not to do it again and the clip amused many netizens

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has once again shared what she has been up to with her first son, Munir Nwoko.

Taking to her Snapchat profile, Regina shared a series of videos of Munir after he had been naughty and injured her.

According to the film star, Moon, as he is also called, broke a plate on her leg and it led to an injury that bled.

Regina Daniels' son reacts after breaking plate on his mother's leg. Photos: Regina Daniels (Snapchat)

Source: UGC

In the video, Regina was also seen scolding her child while he ran away from her before the domestic staff helped her fetch him.

After Munir was brought to her, he was told to hold his ears and apologise, which he did. The little boy said:

“Sorry mama, I will not do it again, I will not break plate again.”

The little one then ran away after tendering his apology and ignored his mother’s many threats.

See the video below:

Netizens react to funny video of Regina Daniels’ son apologising after he broke a plate

The video of the mother and son’s exchange amused a number of social media users. Some of them noted that he was acting like a rich kid as others shared what would have happened if it was their own mothers involved.

Read some comments below:

tberry14:

"These children ehn, I don see pepper for their hand tire.sorry oo."

zaraleinadsignature:

"Moon is a character."

teeh_lyfstyle:

"I’m sowie aww rich kids problem."

iam_fsunshine:

"Forgive him oh he don say sorry."

a_leezbeth:

"The husband now go wire her like 100m for this injury."

qan.official:

"The boy is running for his life."

cinteecoco:

"Awwww billionaire wound."

iambablow:

"Rich kid I trust mama basira with her hand judgment."

