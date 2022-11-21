Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has penned a tribute in remembrance of her late mother, who passed away two years ago

Iyabo Ojo revealed she misses her mother as she shared her mum's greatest wish was for her to find love again

The actress, who recently took to social media to announce she has found love with an Igbo man, said she wished her mother was alive to witness it

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo is currently making headlines as she remembers her two years after her demise.

The Yoruba actress, who is a mother of two, shared a video celebrating her mother, Olubunmi Fetuga, while revealing that she misses her.

Iyabo Ojo pens tribute to late mum. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

"It's 2years you left me ……….On God!!! I miss you, I will forever miss you mama."

Iyabo Ojo reveals her late mum's greatest wish

Iyabo Ojo, whose mum died on November 21 2020, at the age of 67, said her mum's greatest wish was for her to fall in love again after so many years.

The actress also thanked her mum, who she described as her prayer warrior.

In her words

"How i wish you’re still here to see your daughter fall in love again after so many years, you would have said I told you…. that was your greatest wish & worry for me. Thank you mama for all your prayers & words, they’re all coming to pass & I know that you’ll always be shining down on me from heaven … My number 1 fan, My prayer warrior, my guiding angel, I love you from the deIth If my soul mama. rest on mama.”

See her post below:

Iyabo Ojo says her heart has been captured by an Igbo Man

Iyabo Ojo made headlines after she finally shared a hint about her mystery lover.

Iyabo Ojo, who seemed to have found love again, gushed about her lover, who she said was an Igbo man.

Sharing the post, Iyabo Ojo wrote:

"Thanks Obim for loving me so much & lifting my spirit…. Chai this Yoruba girl’s heart had finally been captured by an Igbo man”.

Source: Legit.ng