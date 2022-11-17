Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo seems to have found love again and she is all excited about it as she gushed about her mystery lover

Iyabo Ojo however gave her a hint about her mystery lover being an Igbo man as she thanked him for loving her

The actress' post has stirred reactions from her colleagues as well as fans and followers with many congratulating her

Popular Yoruba actress Iyabo Ojo is currently making headlines after she finally shared a hint about her mystery lover.

Iyabo Ojo, who seemed to have found love again gushed about her lover who she said is an Igbo man.

The beautiful actress shared the update in an Instagram post as she lauded her man for loving her so much and lifting her spirit.

Sharing the post, Iyabo Ojo wrote:

"Thanks Obim for loving me so much & lifting my spirit…. Chai this Yoruba girl’s heart had finally been captured by an Igbo man”.

Netizens react as Iyabo Ojo gushes about mystery lover

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

learnedsisinurse:

"Welcome our wife…let’s get her an igbo name. For me, Obianuju ❤️."

ebikakemildred:

"I believe in love and i believe everyone deserves to have a taste of it . May your love bloom , may your smiles be permanent in Jesus name."

amara_jonnel:

"Show his face first I want to check something."

oziomanwobi:

"Your new igbo name is mkpulumma welcome to igbo land!"

ewatomi_tv:

"Wowwwwww momma your smile day give joy I swear I will forever love you mamiiii ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️am so lucky to have you idunumi ."

janet_francisca_:

"Awwweuuu..praise God ooooo. Welcome home *nwunye anti*. Welcome home our Igbo wife o. Hard working momma. Ijele nwaanyioma. Chaiii..this one sweet me oooo. Congrats man❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️."

marymotun1:

"Be like say na Igbo men fit run am now."

Iyabo Ojo says she has a man in her life

Iyabo Ojo in a conversation with controversial cleric Oba Solomon during an Instagram live session revealed she has a man in her life.

She made this known after Oba Solomon shoot his shots at her during the conversation as he said he would love to make her one of his wives.

To support his claim, the controversial cleric said he dreamt about the actress some time ago when she gave a precious gift.

Source: Legit.ng