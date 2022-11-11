Popular Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu, left many fans gushing over a dance video with his grown up daughter

The comic film star shared the clip where he recreated his dance moves from an old Nollywood movie with his daughter

A number of netizens took to the comment section to gush over the actor and his daughter as they reacted online

Veteran Nigerian actor, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu, recently left many of his fans gushing over his relationship with his grown up daughter.

The movie star and his daughter were spotted sharing a bonding moment in a video posted on his official Instagram page.

In the clip, Mr Ibu and his child recreated dance steps from one of his old Nollywood movies from many years ago.

Mr Ibu recreates dance moves from old Nollywood movie with daughter. Photos: @realmribu

Source: Instagram

In the throwback clip, a much younger Mr Ibu was seen jumping and dancing with another character in the movie.

According to the actor, it was a great privilege to recreate the choreography with his child after many years.

In the new video, Mr Ibu and his daughter competed on who recreated the dance moves best as they mimicked the exact moves in the old Nollywood film.

In his caption he wrote:

“Who danced it better @ladyjasminec or Me ? Dance To Save The Obidients

Vote wisely ! Vote Responsibly! Vote a better Tomorrow”

See the combined clips below:

Netizens react to video of Mr Ibu dancing with his daughter

Read what some social media users had to say about it below:

obinwanne01:

"Legend "

rechaelokonkwo:

"Daddy you too sabi "

chief_obi:

" baba na you win!!!"

egomichael:

"Enjoy your kids ooo...memories are important ...NO man go use love do them shakara.. my papa loved me soo much enough for next life.."

meek_ekeson:

"Obedient daddy with the moves."

charlesotaylorr:

"Chaii Ibu e better as this ur daughter escape ur face o"

oju_babe1:

"We love this man "

mimzgirli:

"How many times did I watch this again Papa won "

realwyzdomnoble:

"The funniest man on earth "

