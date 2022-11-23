Popular Nigerian veteran actor, Mr Ibu, appears to be ready to get back on screen and he shared the good news with his many fans

Taking to social media, the movie star hinted at returning to acting as he shared a fun video of himself dancing with his daughter

Mr Ibu asked his fans what character they would prefer him to play as they reacted to the news of him on screen again

Veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu, left his many fans excited after he hinted at returning on-screen on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star shared a fun video of himself dancing with his grown daughter.

In the clip, Ibu was seen rocking a maxi dress, a wig and scarf with makeup on his face as he and his daughter danced.

Mr Ibu and his daughter had fun dancing as he hinted at returning to acting. Photos: @realmribu

Taking to the caption of the video, the film star then spoke on how he might be returning to TV screens soon. He also went ahead to ask fans what character they wanted him to play.

He wrote:

“Getting ready to go back on screen ? Would you like to see me on screen as Big Mama Africa or As MR Ibu ???? @ladyjasminec I need more wigs.”

See the video below:

Fans react in excitement as Mr Ibu hints at returning to acting

Read what social media users had to say about Mr Ibu’s announcement below:

Beverly_osu:

"We take anything you give us "

official_ka3na:

"Mr Ibu pls LEGENDARY!"

eveesin:

"Hahahahahahahah your happiness is all that matters jor. Play on.'"

paditaagu:

"What is she making you do? btw, don’t feel bad , your own bumbum is in front of you. Next time shake the one you have ❤️❤️"

Interesting.

