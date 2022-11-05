Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, recently left fans confused over a video she posted online

In the clip, the movie star was seen dancing with her lookalike daughter as fans struggled to tell them apart

The video soon went viral on social media as fans tried to guess who the actress was and who the daughter was

Popular Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, is in the news over a video she posted online of herself with her lookalike daughter.

The veteran movie star had taken to her Instagram page to share a clip of herself and her adult child.

Stella Damasus confuses fans as they try to recognise her in dance video with lookalike daughter. Photos: @stelladamasus

In the video, both mother and daughter were rocking matching outfits which consisted of a black pair of trousers, black tops, black boots and black sunshades.

The mother and daughter duo also rocked matching hairstyles with only the color differentiating them. While one of them’s hair was ginger coloured the other’s own was black.

Stella and her daughter then went ahead to dance to Beyonce’s hit song, Cuff It. See the video below:

Fans try to recognise Stella Damasus after dancing video with her daughter

After the video was posted online, a number of fans took to the comment section to speak on how they looked like twins while others struggled to tell them apart.

Read some of their reactions below:

paditaagu:

"❤️❤️❤️ Who’s the Mum ‍♀️"

kikimordi:

"Which one is you oh "

caroline_mavuso:

"Wow!!! Mother and daughter some people are really blessed with good genes "

mzmeemee1:

"Who be mother , who be daughter abeg ohh."

__maudlyn:

"Twins..same face same body…mother-daughter goals"

ikennayaa:

"I can’t even tell mother and daughter apart"

sia_avenue:

"Can’t tell who’s the daughter and who’s the mother!! Absolutely BEAUTIFUL!! #Twins ❤️"

RMD parties with his lookalike fan

Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo, fondly called RMD, warmed the hearts of many as he finally linked up with his internet lookalike Nebs.

Nebs, who has a similar dress sense to RMD, was celebrating his birthday with his family and the veteran movie star decided to show him love by joining them.

The actor took a photo with Neb's lovely daughter and also struck different poses with him.

