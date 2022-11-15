Nollywood movie star Aremu Afolyan is boldly shooting his shot and gunning for a spot in 50 Cent’s upcoming movie project

The entertainer took to his Instagram page with a series of funny videos as he suggested that he’s going make a perfect cast in the Hushpuppi series

Many flooded the comment section with mixed reactions, with some agreeing that he is a nice fit for the role of the internet fraudster

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerian actor, Aremu Afolayan, has become the first movie star to publicly shoot his shot at top American rapper and business mogul, 50 Cent.

Recall that the rapper sparked mixed reactions on social media days ago after sharing plans to commission a movie project based on the story of Nigerian internet fraudster, Abbas Ramoni aka Hushpuppi.

Aremu Afolayan wants to be cast as Hushpuppi. Photo: @hushpuppi/@aremumimostwantedlikecrudeoil

Source: Instagram

Without mincing his words, Afolayan took to his Instagram page with videos that captured him mimicking the flamboyant IG big boy.

“You see hushpuppi you no see person…..@50cent,” the actor captioned one of the video posts he uploaded to Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

To make his pitch even more believable, Aremu put some of his designer footwear on display and proceeded to show off his exquisitely furnished living room.

A lady in the video was also heard hailing the actor repeatedly and referring to him as Hushpuppi.

Watch the videos below:

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

iamsexysteel said:

"@50cent this is the real hush puppy here believe me…..he’s the closest in size and character and to top it up he’s a very good actor ."

folashade_omowumi9 said:

"You really look like the real hushpupi though ."

riskayaholaniyi said:

"Exactly sir. You both look alike sef. But e kan ba wa slim down di ee ni ."

benson_bamara said:

"You're the best feat for the job..... immediately I saw the post, I tagged your directly!!!"

elizwaites said:

"The stature , slight resemblance even the talking egbon aremu go kill that character baje baje ."

omoakin said:

"Actually u will fit hushpuppi’s character PERFECTLY!"

demosco200 said:

"The return of hushpuppi @50cent this is the man for the role.. A very good actor. You will thank me later on this."

Uche Jombo begs 50 Cent to use Nigerian actor for Hushpuppi film

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo, was among those who reacted after 50 Cent shared plans to make a film about Hushpuppi.

Taking to his comment section, the actress and filmmaker pleaded with the top executive to consider a Nigerian actor for the role.

Many people were in support of Jombo as they urged to rapper to look into her request.

Source: Legit.ng