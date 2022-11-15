Veteran US rapper 50 Cent made headlines after he announced plans to produce a series about jailed Nigerian scammer Hushpuppi

American rapper and business mogul 50 Cent had revealed his plans to work on a series about jailed Nigerian scammer Abbas Ramon better known as Hushpuppi.

After sharing the update on his social media timeline, some Nollywood stars expressed interest in the series, with actress Uche Jumbo urging 50 Cent to pick a Nigerian actor to play Hushpuppi’s role.

Fans pick Charles Okocha as the second best to play Hushpuppi’s role perfectly in a movie. Credit: @staneze @jim.iyke @charlesokocha

Legit.ng came up with a poll of Nollywood actors that included Jim Iyke, Stan Nze, and Charles Okocha as fans were asked to vote for the Nollywood star they believe would perfectly play the role of Hushpuppi in the series.

An outcome from the poll showed veteran actor Jim Iyke is fans' favourite to play Hushpuppi’s role perfectly as he amassed over 65 per cent of the votes.

Jim Iyke was followed closely by Charles Okocha with more than 15 per cent of the votes, while Stan Eze had the least votes.

See the poll result below:

Fans mention other actors' names who could play Hushpuppi’s role perfectly

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

adebusuyidamil6:

"Hanks Anuku."

dasilva_abayomi:

"Deyemi okanlawon."

latifbakare:

"We have nino."

richieedet:

"Hanks anuku, Van vicker, Zubby Mike, Chidi mokeme, Saint Obi etc."

Aremu Afolayan sends message to 50 Cent

Actor Aremu Afolayan became the first movie star to shoot his shot at 50 Cent after the rapper shared plans to commission a movie project based on the story of Nigerian internet fraudster Hushpuppi.

Without mincing his words, Afolayan shared videos that captured him mimicking the flamboyant IG big boy.

“You see hushpuppi you no see person…..@50cent,” the actor captioned one of the video posts he uploaded to Instagram.

To further win 50 Cent over, Aremu put some of his designer footwear on display and proceeded to show off his exquisitely furnished living room.

Source: Legit.ng