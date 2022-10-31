Prestigious awards keep rolling in for Legit.ng!

Legit.ng was recently honoured with an outstanding award at the Nigerian Media Niteout Awards

"This award is well deserved," says Sola Sanusi, Head of Desk, Entertainment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng, Nigeria's most visited news website with over 10 million monthly readers (Alexa ranking), has clinched the Humanitarian Service Company of the year at the Nigerian Media Nite-out Awards.

Legit.ng and other winners were announced at an event which held on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Legit.ng wins Humanitarian Service Company of the Year at Nigerian Media Niteout Awards

Source: Original

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

About Nigerian Media Nite-out Awards

The Nigerian Media Niteout award was conceived 16 years ago with a view to carrying the media's hitherto unrecognised contributions to the development and emancipation of the Nigerian nation.

The prestigious award celebrates excellence in the media and corporate institutions and individuals who have been media-relevant or contributed to the growth of the media and the nation.

The night's event had veteran broadcaster and actor, Yemi Sodimu as compere and was well attended by the dominant figures in the media industry.

Sola Sanusi, Head of Desk, Entertainment at Legit.ng; Sola Olugbemiro, the CEO of the Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award; Julie Okundaye, Team Lead, Marketing at Legit.ng

Source: Original

A recognition well deserved

Receiving the award on behalf of Legit.ng were Sola Sanusi, Head of Desk, Entertainment; Julie Okundaye, Team Lead, Marketing and Victor Enengedi, Head of Desk, Business News.

Sanusi who led the Legit.ng team said the award was well deserved as she thanked the organisers for recognising the good works the media company is doing to help humanity. She said;

This award is well deserved. We want to thank the organisers for the recognition. We would also like to thank everyone who voted for us to get this award. As an organisation that cares, Legit.ng promises to do more in the area of humanitarian services.

Sola Sanusi, Head of Desk, Entertainment at Legit.ng; veteran broadcaster and anchor of the event, Yemi Shodimu; Julie Okundaye, Team Lead, Marketing at Legit.ng

Source: Original

A few other award recipients include

His Excellency, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, Executive Governor of Zamfara State - Governor of the Year (Security & Youth Empowerment)

Dr. Bashir Yusuf Jamoh, DG, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) - Award for Excellence for Outstanding Public Service Personality of the Year

Babajide Otitoju (TVS Communications) - Media Spokesman of the Year

On Air Personality of the Year - Rufai Oseni (Arise TV)

Radio Station of the Year - BOND FM

The recent award adds to a multitude of awards that Legit.ng has gathered in recent times. They include; Google News Initiative grant winner, Best News Website in Africa 2021, Top Performing African pages on Facebook and others.

Source: Legit.ng