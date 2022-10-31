Obidike Chukwuebuka, the DG of the Conference of APC Support Groups, has reacted to Fitch’s predictions of victory for Tinubu and social instability under his administration

The member of the Contact and Mobilization committee of the Presidential campaign council said the prediction of victory for Tinubu is a welcome development

However, the APC chieftain said Tinubu has the capacity to deal with the social instability predicted by Fitch

FCT, Abuja - A Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research report released on Thursday, October 27, predicted victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate for the 2023 general election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

However, the report done by a subsidiary of the international credit rating firm, Fitch Ratings’, projected that Tinubu’s victory would lead to protests and social instability in Nigeria because of the Muslim-Muslim ticket and the expectations of the followers of Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi, that will be dashed.

Young APC chieftain Obidike Chukwuebuka says Tinubu has the capacity to deal with social instability if elected Nigeria's president. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Obidike Chukwuebuka

Prediction of Tinubu’s victory a welcome development, says Obidike

Commenting on the development, Obidike Chukwuebuka, the Director General of the Conference of APC Support Groups, said Fitch’s prediction of Tinubu’s victory is a welcome development.

According to Obidike, the former Lagos governor is the only person capable of leading the ruling party to victory in 2023.

“The prediction of our presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, winning the presidential election is a welcome development.

“It’s all clear that Tinubu is the only person who is capable of leading the All Progressives Congress (APC) to victory in 2023. That’s why APC didn’t make the wrong choice of not electing him at the primaries.

“The victory of our great party, the APC, in 2023 started with the elections of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the party's candidate.

“He has built capacity in all regions of the country, so it’s not a new thing, and the prediction of him winning the presidential election didn’t start today," he told Legit.ng.

Fitch’s prediction: Tinbubu has the capacity to manage instability

Further speaking on the Fitch report’s prediction of social instability, Obidike said there is no government without instability.

He, however, said Tinubu has the capacity to deal with instability if elected the country’s president in 2023.

His words:

“On the social instability predicted in his (Tinubu’s) administration, there is no government without instability. Instability always exists in every government, even in the United States of America, the United Kingdom etc.”

Obidike, who is also a member of the Contact and Mobilization committee of the Presidential campaign council, said the government's ability to manage instability is what is important.

The APC chieftain said Tinubu had demonstrated the capacity to manage instability since his time as opposition leader and governor of Lagos state.

“As Governor of Lagos, he handled the instability in the state very well. He unified the southwest through his political party, ACN, at a time the zone needed unity.

“He built southwest politically, and it became stable. So he’ll replicate that in our country, Nigeria.

“Don’t be surprised when Bola Ahmed Tinubu wins the presidential election, he is going to even bring those in opposition into government. His personality speaks volumes when it comes to stabilizing turbulence, especially turbulences that hit the polity,” he said.

2023: Atiku, Okowa campaign punctures, dismisses Fitch report on Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization dismissed the Fitch report as speculative.

The organisation said that from all analyses, the report is merely contrived, imaginary and completely illusory, and a trivial opinion of ignorant interlopers which does not conform with any empirical or substantiated indicators regarding the direction of the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

A statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, the spokesperson for the organisation said that while the Atiku/Okowa team do not want to conclude on the opinion already widely held in the public space that the report was procured or not emanating officially from Fitch, it is, however, important to state that these conjectures are the direct opposite of the reality on the ground.

