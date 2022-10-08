Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, threw a big burial party to celebrate his late mother, Indian Picolo’s life

The top producer’s Mavin signees were also present at the event as they gathered for a group photo that went viral online

A series of mixed reactions trailed the snaps as Nigerians commented on Ayra Starr rocking a pair of boots with native

Popular Nigerian music mogul Don Jazzy’s mother, Indian Picolo’s burial party has continued to make waves on social media.

The event which took place on October 7, 2022, at the Monarch Event center, had a large number of top celebrities present.

Also present at the occasion was Don Jazzy’s Mavin music artistes as they stormed the event looking their best.

Mavin stars storm Don Jazzy's mother's burial, Ayra Starr's silver boots gets people talking. Photos: @ayrastarr

A video made the rounds on social media showing the producer’s present and former music acts gathering together for a group photo.

Ayra Starr, Ladi Poe, Korede Bello, Boy Spyce, Johnny Drille and Crayon were spotted together as they posed for the camera.

Fans were quick to notice different things from the snap including Rema’s absence and Ayra Starr’s fashion statement seeing as she rocked a pair of silver boots with her traditional outfit.

See the snap below:

Nigerians react as Mavin stars storm Don Jazzy’s mother’s burial party

Read what some social media users had to say about the viral video below:

__.priscilla._:

"Simplicity. Not those dressing like they want to go and receive awards."

zeez_rosh:

"Abeg Ayra get swag!"

lucky_izzyy:

"Where is rema?"

anuoluwapoakinpelua:

"Why boy spyce con be like Ayra star hand bag , he no even jig at all."

ishowprosper__music:

"You all korede is not your mate ooo"

joshmandavid:

"Where Magixx Dey?"

official_mercyj:

"Wetin Arya star wear for leg na"

Nene.oge:

"Wetin Ayra wear for leg abeg !?"

mxs_oyebisi:

"The mavin queen "

stay__ag_:

"See as boyspice be like who come serve drink "

Interesting.

Dbanj, Timaya, join Don Jazzy on stage at mother’s burial to make it rain cash

Top Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy’s mother’s burial, was a talk of the town ceremony as almost all of the country’s entertainment industry gathered to celebrate her life.

The Mavin boss’ former associate, Dbanj, stole the show when he joined Don Jazzy on the dancefloor and made it rain bundles of cash on him.

In his usual energetic manner, Dbanj showed off his exaggerated dance moves as he made a show while spraying money on his former Mo Hitz Records partner.

