The reputation of Nigerians precedes them when it comes to parties and they are known to enjoy a good time

Celebrities are fortunate enough to have their own beautiful parties on social media and they even give their guests dress codes

Legit.ng will be taking a look at some famous Nigerians who celebrated their birthdays with costume parties

Nigerians are known to be great lovers of parties especially the celebrities and this is quite obvious in the way they show up and show out with their outfits to events.

Dressing up and making headlines seems to be a great pastime of these celebrities and a number of them have been known to throw costume parties.

Even if there is nothing to celebrate, these stars make sure they do not miss an opportunity to play dress up and even give the Met Gala a run for their money.

Nigerian celebrities who have thrown lovely costume parties to mark their birthdays. Photos: @faithiawilliams, @falzthebahdguy, @moabudu

Today, however, Legit.ng will be focusing on costume parties and taking a look at some Nigerian celebs who celebrated their birthdays with themed events.

See some of them below:

1. Falz the Bahd Guy:

Nigerian rapper, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, clocked 32 on October 27, 2022, and he threw a costume party to celebrate. A number of celebs were in attendance and they rocked an array of interesting outfits. Some of them came dressed as police officers, thieves, pizza delivery guys, engineers, lawyers and more. Netizens noted that the party was giving career day vibes.

2. Mo Abudu:

Popular Nigerian media mogul, Mo Abudu, threw an unforgettable oriental party to mark her 57th birthday in 2021. The event was stormed by top celebrities, politicians and socialites as many of them dressed up in Asian-themed outfits. The party gave heavy goals on social media.

3. Beauty Tukura of BBNaija:

Just recently, disqualified BBNaija Level Up housemate, made sure to cause a social media buzz with her 25th birthday. She threw a masked party and a number of her fellow reality stars as well as top socialites paired their interesting outfits with masks. The celebrant also gave out N500k to the best dressed guest at her event.

4. Faithia Williams:

Veteran Nollywood actress, Faithia Williams, threw a costume party to mark her birthday in February 2022. The movie star noted that it had always been on her bucket list to have a costume party. The movie star dressed like the Egyptian queen, Cleopatra, and some of her guests also came dressed as other interesting characters.

5. Dorathy BBNaija:

In 2021, this reality show star threw a real-life Squid Game party for her birthday. Her fellow BBNaija stars and other celebs dressed in green jumpsuits and masks to mimic the characters in the popular Netflix series.

Throwing parties is a great way to get Nigerian celebrities to dress up and costume parties seem to get them even more excited. Some of these stars have also given many of their fans party theme inspiration with their events.

