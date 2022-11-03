The presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, recently made a comment about actress Funke Akindele

In a viral video, some singers could be heard singing about Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and those contesting against him, including Funke

Tinubu, who was addressing those present, was heard saying in the Yoruba language that it was an insult to mention the actress' name where he is

The 2022 political campaign season is on, and as usual, there are different ways through which politicians respond to their opposition at different levels.

A viral video has, however, sparked reactions on social media as it showed the moment the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu replied to some singers during the state party stakeholders meeting at the state headquarters.

Tinubu speaks at Lagos APC stakeholders meeting. Credit: @funkeakindele @tinubu

Source: Instagram

The singers could be heard singing about Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his opposition, including Funke Akindele, who is running as Deputy Governor under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tinubu, in a response to the singers, said it was an insult to mention the actress' name in his presence.

Reactions trails video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

healthertainer:

"This man is an Agbaya sha."

sefmadee:

"Lagos has been privatized no cap."

uzoanneofficial:

"And this is whom you people are electing next year."

teeteein

"Tinubu don craze na funke we go vote."

thearike:

"Mtcheeew it’s the entitlement sense for me."

retha_medae:

"This man will be the biggest mistake this country will make if he wins like who does he think he is ?"

chuxyflow:

"It’s the arrogance for me… you nova enter u already degrading people…. Red flag oooo."

cutegrandma60plus:

"Whattttttt..everybody de equal o..Funked na God's product and it shall be well with her.. I no be politician o but abeg dis one no jig in Bryanns voice ..habaaaa ..I'm speechless."

