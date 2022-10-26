About 890 students graduates rom a Lagos state government-sponsored training at the African Film Academy

The CEO of the academy, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, said the academy had planned to train 600 people but had 890 students in Epe, Alimosho, and Badagry

Anyiam-Osigwe noted that one of the films produced by the trainees showcasing Alimosho to the world, Akanji, will be shown in the cinema

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised to support freshly graduated students of the African Film Academy with grants to help them start up their filmmaking careers.

The governor was present during the graduation ceremony of the graduands held on Tuesday, October 25. A total of 890 youths graduated on the day after a six-week free intensive training in filmmaking from the African Film Academy. The event was held at the Lagos Theatre, Igando, in Alimosho, Lagos.

The graduating trainees were schooled in acting, light and lighting, art directing, sound production, editing, and post-production.

The graduand and some of their works were presented to the governor, prompting him to pledge his support for them.

The graduating trainees benefitted from the ‘Film in a Box’ program put together by the African Film Academy, in conjunction with the Lagos state government, to train and empower the youths in the creative industry. The beneficiaries are from three different centres in Lagos – Alimosho, Epe, and Badagry.

Sanwo-Olu urged the graduating trainees and other creatives to seize the opportunity of the Lagos state Employment Trust Fund and the State Film Fund.

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

While speaking with the trainees, the governor reiterated his government's decision to collaborate with stakeholders in the entertainment industry to train and acquire skills that will give livelihood to creative minds.

Sanwo-Olu also urged the graduating trainees and other creatives to seize the opportunity of the Lagos state Employment Trust Fund and the State Film Fund for their use to become self-employed and employers of labour.

Commenting at the event, the CEO of the African Film Academy, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, praised the never-say-never spirit of the trainees while urging them to explore the creative industry with the knowledge acquired at the academy.

She noted that though the plan was to groom just 600 people, they eventually trained almost 890 students in Epe, Alimosho, and Badagry.

Anyiam-Osigwe revealed that a couple of the graduating trainees have been to the field alongside professionals in the film industry. She also mentioned that some of the students produced films, one of which is showcasing Alimosho to the world, Akanji, which will be shown in the cinema.

Nigerian filmmakers who attended the graduation event were Tunde Kelani, Saidi Balogun, Keppy Ekpeyong-Bassey, and Queen Blessing.

Best MTF Graduating Student Wins Full Scholarship To New York Film Academy

Multichoice recently celebrated its filmmaking academy's graduands of the Multichoice Talent Factory after a-12 month accredited program for young aspiring filmmakers to hone their film and television production skills and help tell African stories to the world.

The best graduating student from the MTF, Adedamola Akapo expressed his gratitude to the academy for the opportunity of a lifetime.

He also won a scholarship grant to study at the famous New York Film Academy for graduating as the best student for the class of 2022.

Source: Legit.ng